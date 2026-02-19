FedRAMP logo. FedRAMP issued a public notice of a planned Security Inbox emergency communications test.
FedRAMP has issued a public notice of a planned emergency communications test scheduled for the second quarter of FY 2026 as part of its newly implemented FedRAMP Security Inbox requirements.
Logo: FedRAMP
//

FedRAMP Issues Public Notice for FY26 Q2 Security Inbox Emergency Test

3 mins read

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has released a public notice of a planned emergency communications test scheduled for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 as part of its newly implemented FedRAMP Security Inbox requirements.

FedRAMP Issues Public Notice for FY26 Q2 Security Inbox Emergency Test

As FedRAMP advances new Security Inbox requirements and strengthens emergency communication protocols, cybersecurity preparedness remains a central focus for government and industry stakeholders. Register now for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 to stay engaged with the GovCon cyber community and gain insights from experts shaping the federal cybersecurity landscape. 

FedRAMP said Thursday it will conduct the FY26 Q2 Emergency Test during normal business hours between March 2 and March 13.

The program noted that it will perform quarterly tests to validate provider compliance with the new policy and is required to provide public notice at least 10 business days in advance. 

In September, FedRAMP sought public comments on the FedRAMP Security Inbox for cloud service providers, or CSPs.

What Is the FedRAMP Security Inbox?

FedRAMP described the FedRAMP Security Inbox as a mandatory requirement designed to strengthen emergency communications between the program and FedRAMP-authorized CSPs.

The policy establishes a dedicated mechanism for FedRAMP to directly contact CSP security teams in the event of a security incident or other urgent situation. According to the program, the requirements became effective on Jan. 5, and apply to all CSPs operating under FedRAMP authorization.

According to FedRAMP, the emergency test email will be sent from fedramp_security@gsa.gov and will include a FedRAMP ID, a link to a Google Form and a unique three-word code designed to ensure providers submit responses for the correct cloud service offering.

What Actions Does FedRAMP Expect CSPs to Take for the FY26 Q2 Emergency Test?

FedRAMP said providers will be required to complete the Google Form for each cloud service and submit the FedRAMP ID, along with the unique three-word code included in the test email.

CSPs must also provide the name, title and email address of a preferred point of contact for follow-up; confirm whether they are aware of the FedRAMP Secure Configuration Guide rules; and indicate whether they have met the guide’s requirements and recommendations.

In addition, FedRAMP said providers must identify where the program or federal agencies can access the provider’s Secure Configuration Guide.

FedRAMP said it will track response times and review results, and noted that individual response times may be published as a security metric.

The program also instructed CSPs that do not receive the informational notification by Monday, Feb. 23, to contact info@fedramp.gov to start troubleshooting potential issues with their FedRAMP Security Inbox.

Related Articles

Department of Labor logo. DOL launched an open data portal to expand public access to labor data.
DOL Unveils Open Data Portal to Expand Public Access to Workforce Data

The Department of Labor has launched an open data portal designed to improve transparency and expand access to labor-related datasets. As federal agencies expand access to data and modernize digital tools, leaders across government and industry continue to examine how technology can improve mission delivery and public services. These priorities will take focus at the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit, where a panel of experts will discuss strategies for leveraging case management tools, data and artificial intelligence to improve service delivery. Sign up today for the April 22 event! DOL said Wednesday the portal supports the department’s efforts to comply with

A meeting of professionals. A majority of the IT team at HHS is now serving in an acting capacity.
Majority of HHS’ Office of the CIO Officials Now Serving in Acting Capacity

The Department of Health and Human Services has made several changes to its IT leadership team, with six of eight officials within the Office of the Chief Information Officer serving in their roles in an acting capacity, NextGov reported Tuesday. Who Is Leading HHS’ IT Operations? On the official website of the HHS, the department listed David Hong as acting deputy CIO, Arman Sharma as acting deputy chief artificial intelligence officer and Michael McFarland as acting executive officer. Clark Minor, who joined the HHS as CIO in 2025, also serves as acting CAIO. Meanwhile, John McDermott was assigned as acting executive director

Satellites in orbit. DIU posted a commercial solutions opening for GHOST-R
DIU Soliciting Industry Proposals for Commercial Geosynchronous Tactical Reconnaissance System

The Department of War is seeking commercial technologies to monitor geosynchronous orbit, where both U.S. and adversary satellites operate in an increasingly contested environment. The Defense Innovation Unit posted a commercial solutions opening to solicit industry proposals for a geosynchronous high-resolution optical, space-based tactical reconnaissance capability. The effort, dubbed the Geosynchronous High-Resolution Optical Space-Based Tactical Reconnaissance, also known as GHOST-R or Ghost Recon, aims to leverage commercially developed space vehicles, buses and electro-optical payloads to deliver high-resolution space-to-space imagery and characterize resident space objects in GEO. Proposals are due March 3. Hear top defense officials discuss how industry can deliver