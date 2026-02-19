The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has released a public notice of a planned emergency communications test scheduled for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 as part of its newly implemented FedRAMP Security Inbox requirements.

FedRAMP said Thursday it will conduct the FY26 Q2 Emergency Test during normal business hours between March 2 and March 13.

The program noted that it will perform quarterly tests to validate provider compliance with the new policy and is required to provide public notice at least 10 business days in advance.

In September, FedRAMP sought public comments on the FedRAMP Security Inbox for cloud service providers, or CSPs.

What Is the FedRAMP Security Inbox?

FedRAMP described the FedRAMP Security Inbox as a mandatory requirement designed to strengthen emergency communications between the program and FedRAMP-authorized CSPs.

The policy establishes a dedicated mechanism for FedRAMP to directly contact CSP security teams in the event of a security incident or other urgent situation. According to the program, the requirements became effective on Jan. 5, and apply to all CSPs operating under FedRAMP authorization.

According to FedRAMP, the emergency test email will be sent from fedramp_security@gsa.gov and will include a FedRAMP ID, a link to a Google Form and a unique three-word code designed to ensure providers submit responses for the correct cloud service offering.

What Actions Does FedRAMP Expect CSPs to Take for the FY26 Q2 Emergency Test?

FedRAMP said providers will be required to complete the Google Form for each cloud service and submit the FedRAMP ID, along with the unique three-word code included in the test email.

CSPs must also provide the name, title and email address of a preferred point of contact for follow-up; confirm whether they are aware of the FedRAMP Secure Configuration Guide rules; and indicate whether they have met the guide’s requirements and recommendations.

In addition, FedRAMP said providers must identify where the program or federal agencies can access the provider’s Secure Configuration Guide.

FedRAMP said it will track response times and review results, and noted that individual response times may be published as a security metric.

The program also instructed CSPs that do not receive the informational notification by Monday, Feb. 23, to contact info@fedramp.gov to start troubleshooting potential issues with their FedRAMP Security Inbox.