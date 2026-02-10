The Federal Trade Commission has reported that ransomware and other malware-based attacks represent only 2.23 percent of all fraud complaints submitted to the agency.

In the 2025 Ransomware Report published Friday, the FTC shared that, between July 2023 and June 2025, tech support scams were among the most reported fraud types.

About 1 percent of the 42,972 reports the FTC received that allegedly originate from China are ransomware. The majority of the complaints are related to online shopping fraud.

Complaints tied to Russia, Iran and North Korea are relatively rare, with the three countries accounting for only 0.05 percent of all fraud reports the FTC received from 2023 to 2025.

Malicious actors targeting American businesses and systems is one of the top concerns of Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21. Gain insights directly from cyber officials from across the public and private sectors at the GovCon event. Get your tickets today.

What Is FTC Doing to Counter Ransomware, Other Cyber-Related Fraud?

According to the FTC, it has made over 90 enforcement actions related to data security, including in cases that involve malicious actors located in China or Russia. For instance, in 2024, the agency brought action against Marriott International and its subsidiary Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide for data breaches tied to malicious actors with links to the Chinese government.

To safeguard American consumers against cyber fraud, the FTC has collaborated with foreign counterparts to end scams from abroad. The agency sued Restoro Cyprus Limited and Reimage Cyprus Limited for allegedly duping consumers into purchasing computer repair services they do not need.

Additionally, the FTC runs education campaigns to warn the public about ransomware, tech support scams and other cyberattacks.

Why Did the FTC Publish the Report?

The FTC’s Ransomware Report is mandated under the Reporting Attacks from Nations Selected for Oversight and Monitoring Web Attacks and Ransomware from Enemies Act, or RANSOMWARE Act.

The Ransomware Report provides Congress with information on agency actions to fight against ransomware and other cyberattacks.