Federal Trade Commission logo. The FTC published its 2025 Ransomware Report
The FTC’s 2025 Ransomware Report showed that ransomware and malware-based attacks accounted for just 2.23 percent of fraud complaints filed from 2023 to 2025.
Logo: United States Federal Trade Commission / Tiffany & Co. / Wikimedia
/

FTC Details Ransomware Threat, Tech Support Scams in Annual Cyber Report

2 mins read

The Federal Trade Commission has reported that ransomware and other malware-based attacks represent only 2.23 percent of all fraud complaints submitted to the agency.

In the 2025 Ransomware Report published Friday, the FTC shared that, between July 2023 and June 2025, tech support scams were among the most reported fraud types.

About 1 percent of the 42,972 reports the FTC received that allegedly originate from China are ransomware. The majority of the complaints are related to online shopping fraud.

Complaints tied to Russia, Iran and North Korea are relatively rare, with the three countries accounting for only 0.05 percent of all fraud reports the FTC received from 2023 to 2025.

FTC Details Ransomware Threat, Tech Support Scams in Annual Cyber Report

Malicious actors targeting American businesses and systems is one of the top concerns of Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21. Gain insights directly from cyber officials from across the public and private sectors at the GovCon event. Get your tickets today.

What Is FTC Doing to Counter Ransomware, Other Cyber-Related Fraud?

According to the FTC, it has made over 90 enforcement actions related to data security, including in cases that involve malicious actors located in China or Russia. For instance, in 2024, the agency brought action against Marriott International and its subsidiary Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide for data breaches tied to malicious actors with links to the Chinese government.

To safeguard American consumers against cyber fraud, the FTC has collaborated with foreign counterparts to end scams from abroad. The agency sued Restoro Cyprus Limited and Reimage Cyprus Limited for allegedly duping consumers into purchasing computer repair services they do not need.

Additionally, the FTC runs education campaigns to warn the public about ransomware, tech support scams and other cyberattacks.

Why Did the FTC Publish the Report?

The FTC’s Ransomware Report is mandated under the Reporting Attacks from Nations Selected for Oversight and Monitoring Web Attacks and Ransomware from Enemies Act, or RANSOMWARE Act.

The Ransomware Report provides Congress with information on agency actions to fight against ransomware and other cyberattacks.

Related Articles

Douglas Adams. The U.S. Navy rear admiral assumed leadership of the AUKUS Integration and Acquisition program office.
Rear Adm. Douglas Adams Takes Helm of AUKUS Integration & Acquisition Office

Rear Adm. Douglas Adams took on the role of director of the AUKUS Integration and Acquisition Direct Reporting Program Management Office, or AUKUS I&A, within the Department of the Navy. The latest appointment comes as the Navy continues to navigate evolving undersea priorities and strengthen defense collaboration with international partners. Those broader themes of maritime strategy and partnership will remain top of mind across the defense community ahead of the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit. Register now for the Aug. 27 event! Naval Sea Systems Command said Monday Adams succeeds Rear Adm. Richard Seif, who previously served as director

John Ratcliffe. The CIA director commented on the launch of the agency's acquisition framework.
CIA Unveils Acquisition Framework

The CIA has launched an acquisition framework designed to accelerate collaboration with U.S. technology companies and rapidly bring new capabilities into operational use. As federal intelligence agencies continue to adjust how they engage with industry, these developments are shaping broader conversations across the GovCon landscape. Save your seat at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24, and join government and industry leaders as they examine priorities and trends affecting the intelligence community. What Is the Scope of the CIA Acquisition Framework? The CIA said Monday the new acquisition framework is designed to accelerate and streamline how the

Pentagon. The War Department of War partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into GenAI.mil.
Pentagon Partners With OpenAI to Add ChatGPT to GenAI.mil

The Department of War has partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its enterprise artificial intelligence platform, GenAI.mil, as part of a push to expand access to large language models, or LLMs, for personnel across the department. The War Department’s move to expand enterprise AI access through GenAI.mil underscores the growing role of artificial intelligence across the federal landscape. That broader momentum will be reflected at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18. Register now to take part in the conversation at this OpenAI-backed event. DOW said Monday the partnership will make OpenAI’s advanced LLMs available