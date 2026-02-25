Government Accountability Office's logo. GAO issued a new report on the DOWs development of NBIS
The Government Accountability Office published a new report that identified deficiencies in the Department of War's development of the National Background Investigation Services, a personnel vetting program.
GAO Warns of Ongoing Schedule Gaps in NBIS Personnel Vetting Program

The Government Accountability Office has found that the Department of War still does not have a reliable schedule for the development of the National Background Investigation Services, or NBIS.

In a report published Tuesday, the congressional watchdog warned that, without a reliable schedule, the program may continue to face delays.

What Deficiencies Has GAO Found in the NBIS Program?

According to GAO, the NBIS program has only partially met the credible and well-constructed characteristics of a reliable schedule.

One issue that the agency raised in the report is the program’s lack of a schedule risk analysis, which would identify problems that may lead to delays. GAO also found that federal agencies are not meeting timeliness goals for nearly all phases of the security clearance process, including for top secret clearances.

What Improvements Has GAO Identified in the NBIS Program?

Despite ongoing schedule concerns, GAO reported improvements in the program’s cost estimating practices.

DOW now projects spending an additional $2.2 billion on NBIS development through FY 2031, in addition to $2.4 billion already spent through FY 2024. GAO said the improved cost estimate should provide better visibility into program expenses and help reduce the risk of unexpected cost overruns.

What Is the National Background Investigation Services?

The NBIS manages the full lifecycle of the background investigation process, beginning with application initiation and continuing through investigation, adjudication and ongoing continuous vetting.

Designed to modernize and secure the federal government’s legacy vetting systems, the NBIS streamlines business processes and integrates data streams into a unified platform. The system is intended to improve user experience, enhance decision-making and provide a scalable and secure environment for handling personnel security information.

