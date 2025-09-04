Government Accountability Office logo. GAO reviewed other transaction agreement data and ongoing weapon programs at the DOD
The Government Accountability Office called on the Department of Defense to monitor when a prototype other transaction agreement transitions to standard contract for large-scale capability production.
Logo/gao.gov
/

GAO Report Finds DOD Lacks Data to Assess Effectiveness of Other Transaction Agreements

2 mins read

The Department of Defense does not have the data that would enable decision-makers to determine if other transaction agreements, or OTAs, are working as intended, the Government Accountability Office revealed in a new report published Wednesday.

According to the congressional watchdog, while DOD tracks when a prototype OTA moves to production OTA, there is no process in place to monitor when the program switches to a standard contract.

Evaluating DOD’s Use of OTAs

OTA is a contracting mechanism that offers flexibility to support capability development. Officials use OTAs to customize the terms and conditions to protect the government’s interests. Non-traditional defense contractors that also do not typically do business with the government may choose to work with DOD under an OTA.

After the prototype phase, contractors may receive another OTA for large-scale production or a standard production contract subject to the Federal Acquisition Regulation.

Because OTAs come with risks, such as reduced oversight of contractor costs, defense officials may switch to standard contracts for capability production. In fact, of the 18 weapon system programs reviewed for the report, 10 are moving from prototype OTAs to standard contracts for production. Officials shared that standard contracts can mitigate overpayment.

The Pentagon systematically tracks prototype OTAs that turn into production OTAs. However, GAO discovered that the Defense Department does not track when prototype OTAs resulted in standard contracts for production.

GAO is recommending that DOD establish a systematic process for monitoring when prototype OTAs become standard contracts for production and report data fully and accurately. The Pentagon concurred.

Related Articles

Department of the Air Force seal. DAF unveiled the Network of the Future Strategy.
Air Force Unveils Network of the Future Strategy

The Department of the Air Force has unveiled a new strategy outlining how the DAF will deliver a resilient and adaptive encrypted network that facilitates real-time data sharing in support of warfighters. DAF Network of the Future Strategy’s Objectives The department’s Network of the Future Strategy has six objectives: bolster network resilience; increase operational scalability and flexibility; secure the network of the future; streamline network management; integrate the network environment; and enable the workforce of the future. “This strategy will serve as our North Star as we address rapidly evolving threats and rising demand for seamless connectivity, empowering our warfighters

NASA's Amit Kshatriya. Amit Kshatriya has been appointed associate administrator at NASA.
Amit Kshatriya Named NASA ​Associate Administrator

NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy has named Amit Kshatriya the agency’s new associate administrator, the highest-ranking civil service position. The agency said Wednesday Kshatriya will oversee program planning and execution for crewed missions to the Moon through the Artemis campaign in preparation for humanity’s first mission to Mars. Who Is Amit Kshatriya? Kshatriya has dedicated nearly two decades of service to NASA, gaining valuable operational and strategic experience. Before his most recent promotion, he served as deputy associate administrator for the Moon to Mars program in the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate. In this role, he oversaw the execution of the initiative’s initial

Artificial intelligence. NSF issued a solicitation for an effort to establish NAIRR-OC.
NSF Seeks to Advance AI Research Through New Operations Center

The National Science Foundation has begun soliciting proposals for an initiative to establish a community-based center that will oversee the development of the overarching framework, management structure and operations strategy to support an integrated national infrastructure for artificial intelligence research and education. National AI Research Resource Operations Center NSF said Wednesday the proposed National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource Operations Center, or NAIRR-OC, seeks to transition the NAIRR Pilot into a sustainable national program that will accelerate AI research capabilities. “The NAIRR Operating Center solicitation marks a key step in the transition from the NAIRR Pilot to building a sustainable and