Artificial intelligence. NSF issued a solicitation for an effort to establish NAIRR-OC.
NSF is seeking proposals for an initiative to establish the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource Operations Center.
NSF Seeks to Advance AI Research Through New Operations Center

The National Science Foundation has begun soliciting proposals for an initiative to establish a community-based center that will oversee the development of the overarching framework, management structure and operations strategy to support an integrated national infrastructure for artificial intelligence research and education.

National AI Research Resource Operations Center

NSF said Wednesday the proposed National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource Operations Center, or NAIRR-OC, seeks to transition the NAIRR Pilot into a sustainable national program that will accelerate AI research capabilities.

“The NAIRR Operating Center solicitation marks a key step in the transition from the NAIRR Pilot to building a sustainable and scalable NAIRR program,” said Katie Antypas, director of the NSF Office of Advanced Cyberinfrastructure.

“We look forward to continued collaboration with private sector and agency partners, whose contributions have been critical in demonstrating the innovation and scientific impact that comes when critical AI resources are made accessible to research and education communities across the country,” added Antypas.

According to the solicitation, NAIRR-OC seeks to establish the organizational management, operational framework and success metrics for NAIRR; launch a web portal for streamlined access to tools; integrate advanced computing and data resources; and collaborate with partner organizations to build a national AI research community.

Proposals are due Feb. 4, 2026.

What Is the NAIRR-Pilot?

Launched in 2024, the NAIRR Pilot aims to create a national infrastructure to help advance AI innovation by expanding access to data, computational, model and training resources.

The pilot has linked over 400 U.S. research teams to datasets, computing platforms, models and software to accelerate breakthroughs in cybersecurity, drug discovery, agriculture and other fields. It has been supported by 14 federal agencies and 28 nonprofit and private-sector partners.

