Logo of the Government Accountability Office. GAO issued a new report on the Navy's operational testing processes
The Government Accountability Office identified gaps in the Navy's current process and infrastructure for operational testing of new vessels.
Logo: U.S. Government / Wikimedia
/

GAO Urges Navy to Improve Operational Testing Processes, Infrastructure for New Vessels

3 mins read

The Government Accountability Office has identified shortfalls in the way the U.S. Navy plans and conducts operational testing to validate new vessels’ capabilities to counter adversary threats.

In a report published Thursday, the congressional watchdog revealed that the Navy does not involve fleet organizations when planning operational tests, missing the opportunity to gain direct user feedback, and has not taken coordinated action to establish a digital test infrastructure.

GAO Urges Navy to Improve Operational Testing Processes, Infrastructure for New Vessels

Get insider insights from upcoming Navy initiatives at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27. The event will bring together defense agency and industry leaders to discuss the challenges and opportunities surrounding the Navy and to build partnerships that will ensure stronger warfighter capabilities. Get your tickets today

What Issues Did GAO Discover in Its Review of the Navy’s Operational Testing?

According to the report, the Navy’s current policies do not ensure that people working in ship operations are consistently represented in test planning and execution, which could prevent the service from guaranteeing that the fleet’s needs and requirements are reflected.

The report also raised concerns over the Navy’s program-centric approach to funding and developing digital test tools, which GAO said is hindering investments in new shipbuilding capabilities and impairs the effectiveness of operational testing.

Additionally, GAO found that the service has no plans to replace its aging self-defense test ship used for remotely validating if a system can protect ships from incoming missiles. The watchdog warned that gaps in or the total loss of a self-defense test could endanger ships and warfighters in a conflict.

What Actions Must the Navy Take to Improve Its Vessel Operational Testing?

GAO made three recommendations to the Navy: ensure that policy and practices integrate user representatives from fleet forces organizations, make a decision that outlines steps for maintaining self-defense operational testing capability and establish a plan for investing in the development and sustainment of digital infrastructure.

The Navy did not agree with the first suggestion, but partially concurred with the second and concurred with the third recommendations.

GAO’s Previous Navy Reports

The report comes as the Navy faces wider challenges across ship sustainment. In 2025, the watchdog found that the Navy struggled to maintain its surface fleet despite receiving $1 billion in maintenance funding. GAO also urged the Navy in a March report to develop a comprehensive ship industrial base strategy aligned with the National Defense Industrial Strategy. 

Related Articles

Michael Lynch. The former CEO of Zedsen has been named GSA's deputy administrator.
Michael Lynch Named GSA Deputy Administrator

The General Services Administration has appointed Michael Lynch, a seasoned business leader, as deputy administrator. In this capacity, Lynch will help implement GSA programs and advance the agency’s mission of providing innovative services to federal agencies, the agency said Tuesday. What Are GSA Administrator Edward Forst’s Thoughts on Michael Lynch’s Appointment? GSA Administrator Edward Forst praised Lynch’s leadership and impact since joining the agency. “Since joining GSA, Mike has demonstrated exceptional business acumen, strong leadership, and a clear track record of results,” said Forst. “In addition to serving as the agency’s chief operating officer, Mike will lead the development and

NASA DAA Joel Kearns. NASA has selected three new science payloads to be delivered to the moon on future lunar missions.
NASA Selects Three New Science Payloads for Future Lunar Missions

NASA has selected three new lunar science investigations to be delivered to the Moon under the agency’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services, or CLPS, initiative and Artemis campaign. The research payloads will be delivered to the lunar surface by U.S. commercial partners no earlier than 2028, NASA said Tuesday. Save your seat and join senior U.S. Air Force and Space Force leaders at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit in July for insights on advanced technologies and strategies shaping the future of air and space. What Are NASA’s New Science Investigations? NASA’s newly selected instruments, chosen through the Payloads

Lt. Gen. James Adams III, programs and resources deputy commandant of the Marine Corps. Adams was nominated as DIA director
Trump Selects Marine Corps Leader James Adams III to Lead Defense Intelligence Agency

President Donald Trump has nominated Lt. Gen. James Adams III, deputy commandant for programs and resources at the U.S. Marine Corps, as the next director of the Defense Intelligence Agency.  The Department of War confirmed the nominations in a press release Tuesday, adding that Adams is also up for reappointment to the grade of lieutenant general.  What Are the Responsibilities of a DIA Director? If confirmed, Adams will command the agency, which provides military intelligence to policymakers and the Department of War, and its 16,500-person workforce. He will also serve as principal adviser to the secretary of war and to the