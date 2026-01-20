The Government Accountability Office has identified shortfalls in the way the U.S. Navy plans and conducts operational testing to validate new vessels’ capabilities to counter adversary threats.

In a report published Thursday, the congressional watchdog revealed that the Navy does not involve fleet organizations when planning operational tests, missing the opportunity to gain direct user feedback, and has not taken coordinated action to establish a digital test infrastructure.

What Issues Did GAO Discover in Its Review of the Navy’s Operational Testing?

According to the report, the Navy’s current policies do not ensure that people working in ship operations are consistently represented in test planning and execution, which could prevent the service from guaranteeing that the fleet’s needs and requirements are reflected.

The report also raised concerns over the Navy’s program-centric approach to funding and developing digital test tools, which GAO said is hindering investments in new shipbuilding capabilities and impairs the effectiveness of operational testing.

Additionally, GAO found that the service has no plans to replace its aging self-defense test ship used for remotely validating if a system can protect ships from incoming missiles. The watchdog warned that gaps in or the total loss of a self-defense test could endanger ships and warfighters in a conflict.

What Actions Must the Navy Take to Improve Its Vessel Operational Testing?

GAO made three recommendations to the Navy: ensure that policy and practices integrate user representatives from fleet forces organizations, make a decision that outlines steps for maintaining self-defense operational testing capability and establish a plan for investing in the development and sustainment of digital infrastructure.

The Navy did not agree with the first suggestion, but partially concurred with the second and concurred with the third recommendations.

GAO’s Previous Navy Reports

The report comes as the Navy faces wider challenges across ship sustainment. In 2025, the watchdog found that the Navy struggled to maintain its surface fleet despite receiving $1 billion in maintenance funding. GAO also urged the Navy in a March report to develop a comprehensive ship industrial base strategy aligned with the National Defense Industrial Strategy.