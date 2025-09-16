SSA seal. GAO has issued a report detailing the challenges of SSA's IT acquisition workforce challenges.
GAO has issued a report detailing the challenges of SSA's IT acquisition workforce challenges along with recommendations to address them.
Logo/ssa.gov
/

GAO Report Details SSA IT Acquisition Workforce Challenges, Recommendations

1 min read

The Government Accountability Office has released a new report noting the significant challenges facing the Social Security Administration, particularly its IT acquisition workforce.

SSA Staffing & Training Deficiencies

According to the GAO report published Monday, SSA has limited data on staff workloads, particularly of contracting officials involved in awarding and managing contracts for acquiring and maintaining over $1.4 billion of IT hardware and software purchased annually since 2020. In addition to the lack of acquisition staff workload data, SSA has not upgraded its training plan since 2019, resulting in a lack of necessary skills within the workforce.

GAO Recommendations

GAO issued three recommendations to address said challenges. First, the SSA commissioner should ensure the senior procurement executive assesses and documents staffing needs using quality workload data. Second, a training plan should be developed and implemented to resolve competency gaps in acquisition. Finally, the SSA commissioner must also ensure the chief information officer will evaluate and document the staffing needs of the IT contracting officer’s representatives.

Related Articles

Drone swarm. Secretary of State Marco Rubio approved an update to the U.S. government’s policy on drone exports.
State Department Updates Drone Export Policy

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a 2025 Wash100 awardee, has approved an update to the U.S. government’s policy on the export of unmanned aerial systems in accordance with an executive order seeking to introduce reforms to the foreign defense sales system. In April, President Trump signed the EO to improve transparency and accountability throughout the system, reduce rules and regulations involved in the development and execution of foreign defense sales and promote U.S. competitiveness abroad. Save your spot now for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 GovCon International and Global Defense Summit on Oct. 16 to hear U.S. military leaders and

CMS logo. CMS unveiled the $50 billion Rural Health Transformation Program.
CMS Unveils $50B Rural Health Transformation Program

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has launched a $50 billion federal program to enable states to transform the rural healthcare infrastructure to expand healthcare access, improve quality of care and enhance patient outcomes. Hear experts discuss the most pressing challenges facing the healthcare sector, latest tech advancements, policies and more at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 4. Register now for this GovCon networking event!  CMS said Monday states have until Nov. 5 to apply for funding under the Rural Health Transformation Program. The agency will announce awardees by the end of December and will

US Army logo. The US Army launched the FUZE program with $750 million annual investment to speed military tech development.
Army FUZE Program to Direct $750M Annually Toward Emerging Military Technologies

The U.S. Army has launched Army FUZE, a venture-capital-style acquisition program that will channel about $750 million per year into early-stage firms developing technologies for defense missions, Breaking Defense reported Monday. The initiative is designed to accelerate innovation and shorten the path from concept to field deployment. Matt Willis, director of Army Innovation Programs, said FUZE represents a break from traditional, linear acquisition cycles, noting that the military branch is shifting its perspective to the private sector, identifying areas where commercial technology is outpacing the Army and combining its resources with venture capital to speed promising concepts into prototypes and