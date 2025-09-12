Carol Harris. The GAO official discusses in a prepared testimony a framework on responsible AI use.
Carol Harris discusses in a prepared testimony the framework GAO has developed to facilitate the responsible use of AI at various agencies, including VA.
Carol Harris/Government Accountability Office
/

GAO Offers Framework for Responsible AI Use at VA

2 mins read

The Government Accountability Office has developed a framework that can help the Department of Veterans Affairs, along with other agencies, ensure responsibility and accountability when designing, developing, deploying and monitoring AI systems, according to Carol Harris, the director of IT and cybersecurity at GAO.

GAO AI Framework

The framework is organized around the principles of data reliability and quality and AI system governance. It also covers the assessment of AI system performance and the monitoring of AI system reliability over time, Harris said in a prepared testimony for an upcoming hearing with the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Technology Modernization.

Each principle is accompanied by key practices, whose elements, if taken into consideration, “can help VA guide the performance of assessments and audits of agency AI implementation,” Harris goes on to say.

VA Challenges With Generative AI

The GAO official also reports the challenges VA faces in using and managing generative AI—challenges that it shares with many other agencies. These issues include compliance with existing federal guidance and policies, the insufficiency of technical and financial resources, AI workforce hiring and development, data security and the acquisition of the AI tools themselves.

Harris noted that VA is in the process of addressing its difficulties with generative AI, in particular by implementing the new AI requirements listed in the April 2025 memorandum issued by the Office of Management and Budget.

“As the AI policy landscape evolves, agencies—including VA—are developing and updating their own guidance intended to govern their use and management of generative AI,” Harris said.

