Johns Hopkins APL. GenWar Lab set for AI-driven wargaming
The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory is establishing GenWar Lab to provide an AI-driven wargaming facility for military and national security leaders.
Logo/jhuapl.edu
///

Johns Hopkins APL Launches GenWar Lab to Advance AI-Driven Wargaming

3 mins read

The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory has established the GenWar Lab program, a new incubator aimed at advancing artificial intelligence-driven wargaming and decision support for military and national security leaders.

GenWar Lab will integrate and build on two existing initiatives, GenWar TTX and GenWar Sim, combining them into a broader environment designed to fuse human insight with machine intelligence, APL said Thursday. The lab added that the new incubator will also serve as the foundation for a new exploratory effort, GenWar X, focused on developing future concepts and experimental tools.

Johns Hopkins APL Launches GenWar Lab to Advance AI-Driven Wargaming

AI as an integral part of U.S. military support activities will be one of the focus areas at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit come March 19. Secure your seat now for this sixth edition of the conference where representatives from Department of Defense components, federal agencies and the GovCon industry will discuss strategies and future plans for AI, machine learning and automation.

What Do the GenWar Digital Environments Offer?

GenWar TTX provides a digital environment where commanders and civilian leaders can engage in tabletop exercises with AI-enabled advisers and adversary models. The system is designed to enable participants to test strategies, explore dynamic mission scenarios and assess how AI agents behave in complex decision-making environments.

GenWar Sim, built on the Advanced Framework for Simulation, Integration and Modeling, bridges traditional wargaming with data-driven modeling. It is geared to allow players to describe moves in natural language, which are then translated into executable simulations, combining human judgment with AI speed and analytical strength.

GenWar Lab Facility Opening in 2026

APL said the GenWar X program will advance its capabilities further by developing cross-cutting tools and experimenting with scenarios that anticipate emerging threats and adversary behaviors. A dedicated GenWar Lab facility at APL’s Laurel, Maryland campus is expected to open in 2026. 

Kelly Diaz, GenWar Lab program manager, said the lab is designed to give APL a structured, analytical environment for tackling complex national security challenges. “Rather than replacing expert judgment, it will amplify it, allowing teams to explore a much broader landscape of possibilities, stress-test assumptions and expose decision inflection points that human teams can then interrogate in depth,” Diaz pointed out.

Related Articles

Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach. The former commander of Air Combat Command was confirmed as the Air Force’s chief of staff.
Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach Confirmed as Air Force Chief of Staff

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach as the 24th chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force, Breaking Defense reported. Wilsbach will succeed Gen. David Allvin, who announced plans to retire in August. Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink welcomed Wilsbach’s confirmation on X, saying, “With his vast experience in the Pacific and as a commander at all levels, he is the right leader for the [U.S. Air Force].” President Donald Trump nominated Wilsbach for the role in September. His nomination was announced despite his prior plans to retire after nearly 40 years of active duty service.

The Pentagon. President Trump ordered the Department of Defense to resume nuclear weapons testing.
Trump Orders Pentagon to Restart Nuclear Weapons Testing

President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Defense to “immediately” begin testing of nuclear weapons, a move the U.S. has not taken since 1992, Reuters reported Thursday. Announcing the decision from South Korea, Trump cited growing global nuclear programs and emphasized that the U.S. has the largest nuclear arsenal, calling Russia second and China a distant third. “Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately,” the president said in his post on Truth Social. Which Companies Are Likely to

Homeland Security Department seal. DHS began accepting applications for its Counter-UAS Grant Program.
DHS Opens Applications for Counter-Drone Grant Program

State, local, tribal and territorial governments can now apply for federal funding to acquire counter-drone technologies under the Department of Homeland Security’s Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems Grant Program. Federal and local coordination against emerging aerial threats will take center stage at the 2025 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12. Leaders from DHS, CISA and law enforcement agencies will examine how new technologies, funding programs and public-private collaboration are strengthening national resilience. Register now to join homeland security experts shaping the future of counter-drone innovation and public safety strategy. How Can Agencies Apply? Applications must be submitted through the FEMA Grants Outcomes