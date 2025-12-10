Emil Michael, under secretary of war for research and engineering. Michael described AI as
Emil Michael, under secretary of war for research and engineering, emphasized the importance of being a global leader in AI, saying that the Pentagon is rapidly deploying the technology to its workforce.
Photo: U.S. Department of War
/

War Department Introduces Google’s Gemini as First GenAI.mil Offering

3 mins read

The Department of War has selected Google’s Gemini for Government as the first artificial intelligence tool to be housed on its GenAI.mil platform.

The Pentagon said Tuesday that GenAI.mil was established to create an AI-first workforce that utilizes technology to enhance efficiency and combat-readiness.

“There is no prize for second place in the global race for AI dominance,” Emil Michael, under secretary of war for research and engineering commented. “We are moving rapidly to deploy powerful AI capabilities like Gemini for Government directly to our workforce. AI is America’s next Manifest Destiny, and we’re ensuring that we dominate this new frontier.”

What Will Google’s Gemini Offer to the Pentagon?

Gemini for Government is an enterprise-grade platform built to streamline administrative tasks, such as summarizing handbooks and generating risk assessments to support operational planning. The platform offers retrieval-augmented generation and is web-grounded against Google Search to ensure reliable output .

According to Google, data inputted by DOW on the platform will not be used to train Google’s public models.

Karen Dahut, CEO of Google Public Sector and a four-time Wash100 winner, said in a statement on the company’s press release that the introduction of Gemini for Government in GenAI.mil marks a “pivotal moment for government modernization.”

“Our deep commitment to security, sovereign data protection, and the unique power of AI gives the DoW the ability to equip all of their personnel with modern tools to solve operational and productivity challenges with unprecedented speed,” she added.

Google has a OneGov agreement with the General Services Administration to provide agencies with access to Gemini for Government for a discounted price.

What Is GenAI.mil?

GenAI.mil brings generative AI capabilities to all civilians, contractors and military personnel under DOW. 

All tools that will become available on the platform are certified for DOW Impact Level 5, or controlled unclassified information.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth, a 2025 Wash100 awardee, emphasized the potential of AI to increase efficiency.

“We are pushing all of our chips in on artificial intelligence as a fighting force,” he said. “The Department is tapping into America’s commercial genius, and we’re embedding generative AI into our daily battle rhythm.”

