NRO, SSC Launch NROL-77 Mission

The National Reconnaissance Office and the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command have launched the NROL-77 mission aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from a launch complex at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

NRO said Tuesday NROL-77 marks the agency’s 10th and final launch for calendar year 2025.

What Is the NROL-77 Mission?

NROL-77 is the second NRO mission that the agency launched with SpaceX under the Phase 2 contract of the National Security Space Launch, or NSSL, program awarded in August 2020.

“The partnership between NRO and SSC continues to strengthen our nation’s space superiority through innovative launch solutions and shared expertise,” said Col. Kathryn Cantu, director of the NRO Office of Space Launch and NROL-77 mission director. “As space becomes increasingly contested, this partnership enables us to rapidly deploy advanced intelligence capabilities while maintaining the agility and resilience needed to address emerging threats.”

In addition to SpaceX, NRO and SSC collaborated with System Delta 80 and Space Launch Delta 45 on the mission.

What Is the National Security Space Launch Program?

NSSL is a collaborative launch acquisition program between NRO and SSC designed to ensure reliable access to space for national security missions.

SSC’s System Delta 80 at Los Angeles Air Force Base in California oversees and operates the program.

Through the NSSL program, NRO and SSC launched two missions earlier this spring: NROL-69 in March and NROL-145 in April.

In mid-April, the agencies also launched the NROL-174 mission under the Rocket Systems Launch Program.