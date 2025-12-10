DOW logo. The DOW Chief Information Officer has released a new instruction for the use of commercial WLAN devices.
The Office of the Department of War Chief Information Officer has released a new instruction for the use of commercial WLAN devices.
Photo: U.S. Department of War
/

DOW CIO Issues New Instruction for Commercial WLAN Devices & Security

2 mins read

The Office of the Department of War Chief Information Officer has released an instruction, establishing policy, responsibilities and procedures governing the use of commercial wireless local-area network, or WLAN, devices, systems and technologies to handle unclassified and classified information across the department.

Wireless connectivity and 5G will be a central topic at the 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29, addressed in multiple panel discussions, and DOW FutureG/5G Director Thomas Rondeau is set to keynote! Register before tickets sell out

What Is the DOW Instruction on Commercial WLAN Devices, Systems & Technologies?

This issuance designates WPA3-Enterprise 192-bit mode or the latest Wi-Fi Alliance equivalent as the standard encryption for Department of War WLANs. It sets minimum security requirements for DOW-owned and approved non-DOW mobile devices that use WLANs, clarifies the use of non-DOW WLAN systems and requires all DOW unclassified WLANs to allow authorized DOW personnel access, promoting interoperability and reciprocity.

It also requires unclassified and classified DOW WLANs to be IEEE 802.11 compliant, utilize certified radio frequency and cybersecurity functions, and support spectrum management. Classified WLANs must use encryption approved by the National Security Agency and adhere to the cybersecurity policies of the Committee on National Security Systems. All WLANs must have a wireless intrusion detection system, with an optional wireless intrusion prevention system, if approved.

Furthermore, devices are restricted in sensitive compartmented information facilities, or SCIFs, without a waiver, while unclassified and classified WLANs cannot coexist in the same space without joint under secretary of defense for intelligence and security and DOW CIO approval.

Which DOD Components & WLAN Technologies Are Affected by the New Instruction?

The instruction applies to all DOW components, including the Office of the Secretary of Defense, military departments, joint staff, combatant commands, inspector general, defense agencies and field activities. It covers DOW WLAN devices, systems and technologies that use IEEE 802.11 standards to handle unclassified or classified information and connect, directly or indirectly, to operational DOW networks such as NIPRNET and SIPRNET. It does not apply to other wireless technologies or WLAN-enabled devices that use non-IEEE 802.11 access methods, such as Bluetooth or Zigbee.

DOW CIO Issues New Instruction for Commercial WLAN Devices & Security

Related Articles

National Reconnaissance Office logo. NRO and SSC have launched the NROL-77 mission aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
NRO, SSC Launch NROL-77 Mission

The National Reconnaissance Office and the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command have launched the NROL-77 mission aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from a launch complex at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. NRO said Tuesday NROL-77 marks the agency’s 10th and final launch for calendar year 2025. What Is the NROL-77 Mission? NROL-77 is the second NRO mission that the agency launched with SpaceX under the Phase 2 contract of the National Security Space Launch, or NSSL, program awarded in August 2020. “The partnership between NRO and SSC continues to strengthen our nation’s space superiority through innovative

Emil Michael, under secretary of war for research and engineering. Michael described AI as "America's next Manifest Destiny"
War Department Introduces Google’s Gemini as First GenAI.mil Offering

The Department of War has selected Google’s Gemini for Government as the first artificial intelligence tool to be housed on its GenAI.mil platform. The Pentagon said Tuesday that GenAI.mil was established to create an AI-first workforce that utilizes technology to enhance efficiency and combat-readiness. “There is no prize for second place in the global race for AI dominance,” Emil Michael, under secretary of war for research and engineering commented. “We are moving rapidly to deploy powerful AI capabilities like Gemini for Government directly to our workforce. AI is America’s next Manifest Destiny, and we’re ensuring that we dominate this new

Draper logo. ARPA-H has selected a Draper-led team as a CATALYST program performer.
Draper-Led Team Selected for ARPA-H CATALYST Program to Advance Human-Based Drug Safety Models

A Draper-led team is one of the performers selected by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health under its Computational ADME-Tox and Physiology Analysis for Safer Therapeutics, or CATALYST program, which aims to use human-based artificial intelligence models to predict drug safety and effectiveness earlier in the development process. ARPA-H announced the performer teams on Thursday as part of an effort to reduce reliance on animal testing and accelerate timelines for bringing new therapies to patients. ARPA-H’s CATALYST program reflects a major shift toward AI-driven drug safety evaluation. Join top federal and industry leaders shaping that future at the 2025