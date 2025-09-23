Handshake. GSA and Meta have partnered to incorporate Llama open source AI models into the OneGov framework.
GSA and Meta have partnered to incorporate Llama open source AI models into the OneGov framework to fast-track federal AI adoption.
Image by volzi/Pixabay
/

GSA & Meta Partner to Launch OneGov AI Initiative

1 min read

The General Services Administration has collaborated with Meta to launch a new initiative incorporating Llama open source artificial intelligence models into the OneGov framework.

Accelerating Federal AI Adoption

GSA said Monday the strategic partnership aims to streamline the federal sector’s access to Llama open source AI models by removing the need for individual agencies to negotiate agreements. This is intended to reduce redundant efforts and fast-track federal AI adoption.

The agreement aligns with the government’s AI Action Plan. It supports the Office of Management and Budget’s Memoranda M-25-21 and M-25-22, which aim to drive innovation, good governance and efficient AI adoption in government.

Meta’s Llama gives federal agencies complete control over data processing and storage. The open source nature of these models enables technical teams to develop, implement and expand AI applications while reducing costs and fostering transparency and reproducibility in AI research.

Remarks From FAS Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum

“Thanks to Meta and its commitment to advancing public sector services, our federal partners now have easier access to Llama and open source AI, which offers unique benefits for federal agencies and government use cases. Through these OneGov initiatives, GSA is driving an unprecedented acceleration of AI adoption across the federal government,” said Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum, recipient of the 2025 Wash100 Award.

Related Articles

Brent Ingraham. The Army’s acquisition chief took oath following his Senate confirmation.
Brent Ingraham Begins Role as Army’s Acquisition Chief

Brent Ingraham took oath Monday as assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology following his Senate confirmation. The Army said Monday Ingraham will manage a $170 billion portfolio spanning over 550 acquisition programs, focusing on delivering advanced technologies to help warfighters meet future challenges. In this capacity, he will serve as the Army’s acquisition executive, science adviser to the secretary of the Army, senior procurement executive and senior research and development official. He will additionally be responsible for the Department of the Army’s logistics-related matters. Who Is Brent Ingraham? Most recently, Ingraham performed the duties of deputy

Christopher Mahoney, vice chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Mahoney previously led the Marine Corps
Senate Confirms Trump Nominee Gen. Christopher Mahoney as Vice Chairman of Joint Chiefs

The Senate Armed Services Committee has confirmed Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Legislators voted to install Mahoney to the military’s second-highest ranking officer on Friday, according to records on Congress.gov. Who Is the Joint Chiefs’ New Vice Chair? President Donald Trump nominated Mahoney to serve as the next vice chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in June. At the time, Mahoney was still the assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, a role he has held since November 2023. He briefly performed the duties of Marine Corps commandant, a member of the Joint Chiefs

USPTO Director John Squires. John Squires has been appointed USPTO director and commerce under secretary.
John Squires Appointed USPTO Director, Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property

John Squires has been selected as the new director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. He will also serve as under secretary of commerce for intellectual property. As the chief intellectual property executive, Squires will serve as an adviser to Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, President Donald Trump and various government agencies. He will provide insights on IP policies, advancing innovation and enhancing global competitiveness. Squires will replace Coke Morgan Stewart, who has served in an acting capacity and will now resume her role as deputy director. Who Is John Squires? Squires is a global leader in intellectual property, currently chairing