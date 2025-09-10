The General Services Administration has created the Office of Centralized Acquisition Services, or OCAS, within the Federal Acquisition Service to oversee the government’s purchase of common goods and services worth nearly $500 billion annually.

The office will centralize procurement across agencies to reduce duplication and take advantage of the government’s buying power to secure greater value for taxpayer dollars, said FAS Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum, a 2025 Wash100 Award winner, in an internal email obtained by Nextgov/FCW.

OCAS Responsibilities

OCAS will assume contracting functions across multiple federal agencies, including the Office of Personnel Management and Small Business Administration. It will also manage several contract vehicles, such as the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement, or SEWP, and the National Institutes of Health IT Acquisition and Assessment Center Chief Information Officer-Solutions and Partners 3 and 4, or CIO-SP3 and CIO-SP4.

“This effort will also streamline and consolidate governmentwide procurement and regulations, reducing duplication and enabling agencies to focus on their core missions,” Gruenbaum wrote in the email.

The creation of the office is in line with President Donald Trump’s executive order on Eliminating Waste and Saving Taxpayer Dollars by Consolidating Procurement, signed in March and the Federal Acquisition Regulation overhaul announced in May.

OCAS Leadership

GSA appointed Thomas Meiron to serve as the office’s assistant commissioner.

Meiron is a longtime GSA official who has been in the agency for over 30 years. According to his LinkedIn profile, he serves as executive director for the FAS 2.0 Program Management Office. In the role, he oversees the implementation of the FAS overhaul.