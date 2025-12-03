GSA, SAP to Offer Discounts on IT Products Under OneGov Deal

IT modernization. GSA and SAP signed a OneGov agreement to make the latter’s IT products available to agencies.
GSA said Wednesday the OneGov agreement allows agencies to acquire SAP’s products at discounted prices.

“The OneGov agreement with SAP gives federal agencies access to new tools as they accelerate technology modernization, transition away from legacy systems, and unlock significant taxpayer savings,” said Josh Gruenbaum, commissioner of GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service. 

“Through this and other OneGov agreements, GSA is providing federal agencies with essential IT tools, such as cloud services, to support the White House’s AI Action Plan,” added Gruenbaum, a 2025 Wash100 Award recipient.

The OneGov agreement makes SAP’s license-based products, including SAP HANA, ASE, SQL Anywhere, IQ, Replication Server and PowerDesigner, available for agencies at an 80 percent discount for 18 months.

Agencies can also access SAP’s cloud services, including SAP Analytics Cloud, SAP Business Technology Platform and HR Payroll, at a 35 percent discount.

Through the agreement, the company will provide agencies with a $1-for-$1 first-year modernization incentive, dedicated SAP Enterprise Architect support and waived data egress fees across government-certified hyperscaler environments.

According to GSA, the agreement is available to SAP’s existing customers for expansions, renewals or modernization projects.

“The OneGov model enables agencies to adopt modern capabilities more efficiently. We look forward to working together to accelerate IT modernization by leveraging the AI-powered SAP Business Suite to eliminate inefficiencies, reduce operating costs, and empower agencies to move faster, operate smarter, and maintain a persistent state of innovation,” said David Robinson, president of SAP Cloud ERP and managing director of SAP U.S. Public Services.

