NASA and industry partners plan to launch a demonstration mission in late 2027 to operate a commercial robotic arm in low Earth orbit as part of a push to advance in-space operations in support of future exploration and scientific discovery missions.

The space agency said Tuesday it will collaborate on the planned Fly Foundational Robots, or FFR, demo mission with Astro Digital and Motiv Space Systems.

“Today it’s a robotic arm demonstration, but one day these same technologies could be assembling solar arrays, refueling satellites, constructing lunar habitats, or manufacturing products that benefit life on Earth,” said Bo Naasz, senior technical lead for in-space servicing, assembly and manufacturing, or ISAM, in the Space Technology Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. ”This is how we build a dominant space economy and sustained human presence on the Moon and Mars.”

What Is NASA’s Fly Foundational Robots Mission?

Funded through the NASA Space Technology Mission Directorate’s ISAM portfolio, the FFR mission will fly and demonstrate a Motiv Space Systems-built robotic arm that can perform dexterous manipulations, use tools autonomously and move across spacecraft structures in zero or partial gravity.

The agency expects the mission to pave the way for refueling and repairing spacecraft, building habitats and infrastructure in space, assisting astronauts during extended missions and maintaining life support systems on Mars and the lunar surface.

Astro Digital will provide a hosted orbital test for the mission through NASA’s Flight Opportunities program.

Motiv will supply the robotic arm under a Small Business Innovation Research Phase III award with the space agency.