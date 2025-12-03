OSC Director Taylor Jordan. The Commerce Department has appointed Taylor Jordan as director of the Office of Space Commerce.
The Commerce Department has appointed Taylor Jordan as director of the Office of Space Commerce.
Photo: Department of Commerce
Commerce Dept Names Taylor Jordan as Director of Office of Space Commerce

The Department of Commerce has appointed Taylor Jordan as director of the office of space commerce.

OSC said Tuesday Jordan will remain as assistant secretary of commerce for environmental observation and prediction at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“I am deeply honored to lead the nation’s principal office dedicated to promoting commercial space activity,” said Jordan. “Strengthening America’s leadership in space is a top priority of this Administration, and I look forward to working with industry and government partners to advance U.S. commercial interests in the space domain.”

Who Is Taylor Jordan?

Jordan is a veteran space policy leader with over 15 years of experience. He previously spent nearly five years at Innovative Federal Strategies as principal and director of policy.

Before that, he served as a senior policy adviser at NOAA for over three years. In this role, he supported the agency’s satellite programs and provided strategic oversight of major space-system acquisitions. The senior government official also worked for seven years with the committee on science, space and technology at the U.S. House of Representatives, serving on the staff of its environment and energy subcommittees.

