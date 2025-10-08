The Senate on Tuesday voted 51-47 to confirm Gustav Chiarello, former Federal Trade Commission attorney, as assistant secretary for financial resources at the Department of Health and Human Services.

President Donald Trump nominated Chiarello for the assistant secretary role at HHS in February.

Connect with top industry and government leaders at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 4! Explore the latest health innovations, policy developments and emerging trends transforming the field. Don’t miss this premier GovCon networking event—reserve your spot today!

Who Is Gustav Chiarello?

Chiarello most recently was senior special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee. He served on the Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform and Antitrust chaired by Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis.

During the first Trump administration, he served as an attorney adviser to Acting FTC Chairman Maureen Ohlhausen.

The antitrust and competition policy lawyer worked in private practice earlier in his career.

The Catholic University of America economics graduate has a master’s degree in public policy from Georgetown University and a law degree from George Mason University.