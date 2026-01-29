Hanwha Defense USA logo. The company was selected for an enhanced use lease at Pine Bluff Arsenal.
Hanwha Defense USA was selected for an enhanced use lease at Pine Bluff Arsenal.
Logo: Hanwha Defense USA / PR Newswire
/

Army to Award Hanwha Defense USA Lease at Pine Bluff Arsenal

3 mins read

The Army has selected Hanwha Defense USA for an enhanced use lease at Pine Bluff Arsenal in Arkansas as part of a broader effort to modernize the munitions supply chain and strengthen domestic production of critical energetics.

Hanwha plans to invest about $1.3 billion in the project, which is expected to generate roughly 200 skilled jobs, the service said Wednesday. The lease would support the construction and operation of a new facility focused on producing key ingredients used in explosives and propellants, materials that underpin munitions such as 155mm artillery rounds. Final terms remain subject to lease negotiations.

Brent Ingraham, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, said the partnership reflects a model the Army intends to use to reinforce both commercial and organic industrial base capacity.

Army to Award Hanwha Defense USA Lease at Pine Bluff Arsenal

The 2026 Army Summit, hosted by the Potomac Officers Club on June 18, will convene senior Army leaders and industry partners to examine how the service is restructuring its approach to resources, contracting and modernization. Discussions will focus on supporting the Army’s 2030 goals, including continued progress toward establishing and sustaining a unified network. Register now.

What Is the Enhanced Use Lease Program?

The Army’s enhanced use lease program allows the service to lease underutilized installation property to private-sector partners, with proceeds potentially reinvested into critical infrastructure priorities.

The Pine Bluff lease follows a series of Army efforts to expand production capacity and modern manufacturing across the defense industrial base.

In early 2025, the Army began construction of a new ammunition manufacturing facility at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Missouri to produce 6.8mm rounds supporting the Next Generation Squad Weapon program. Maj. Gen. John Reim said at the time that battlefield success begins in production facilities.

More recently, the Army partnered with AMTEC to open a new 40mm grenade production line and indoor test range in Janesville, Wisconsin. Reim said the investment is part of the Army’s largest infrastructure and munitions production push since World War II, noting that billions have been directed into modernization since 2022.

What Other US Energetics Efforts Is Hanwha Pursuing?

Hanwha has been expanding its U.S. industrial partnerships tied to ammunition and energetics production.

In October 2025, Hanwha Aerospace and Global Military Products formed a strategic partnership to pursue Department of War opportunities in ammunition and energetics. Hanwha Defense USA Chief Operating Officer Mike Smith said the effort is intended to strengthen supply chain resilience while delivering advanced munitions capabilities for U.S. and allied forces.

Related Articles

Douglas Collins. The VA secretary commented on the planned investment in healthcare facility modernization efforts.
VA to Invest $4.8B in Healthcare Infrastructure Modernization

The Department of Veterans Affairs will invest $4.8 billion in efforts to modernize and repair healthcare facilities nationwide.  As federal health agencies continue to manage large-scale investments and long-term modernization efforts, leaders across government and industry are watching how these initiatives unfold. The Potomac Officers Club will host the rescheduled 2025 Healthcare Summit on Feb. 12. Register now! VA said Wednesday the planned fiscal year 2026 spending marks the largest single-year investment under the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance, or NRM, program. “Under President Trump, VA is putting Veterans first, and this historic investment underscores that fact,” said VA Secretary

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency logo. CISA issued new guidance to counter insider threats.
CISA Issues New Guidance to Address Insider Threats

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has released new guidance aimed at helping critical infrastructure organizations and state, local, tribal and territorial governments address insider threats. As CISA continues to publish guidance to help organizations strengthen their cybersecurity posture, collaboration between government and industry remains essential. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit will bring together federal and industry leaders to discuss priorities shaping the cyber landscape. Book your spot at this May 21 event! CISA said Wednesday the new resource, titled Assembling a Multi-Disciplinary Insider Threat Management Team, offers actionable strategies to help organizations prevent, detect and mitigate insider

U.S. Space Force seal. The U.S. Space Force launched the GPS III Space Vehicle 09 satellite aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
Space Force Launches GPS III-9 Satellite to Strengthen Global Positioning Capabilities

The U.S. Space Force deployed the Global Positioning System III Space Vehicle 09, or SV09, satellite into orbit on Jan. 27 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Lockheed Martin is a major sponsor of the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30, where Air Force, Space Force and industry leaders will gather to address evolving challenges across the air and space domains. Get your tickets now. What Is the Purpose of the GPS III-9 Satellite? The Space Systems Command said Wednesday GPS III-9 will provide the GPS constellation with