The Department of Health and Human Services has named Martin Kulldorff, a biostatistician and epidemiologist, chief science officer for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, or ASPE.

Connect with leading government and industry executives at the Potomac Officers Club’s rescheduled 2025 Healthcare Summit on Feb. 12. Explore the latest advancements transforming federal healthcare. Reserve your spot today!

In a statement published Monday, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he is pleased to welcome Kulldorff to his team “to help develop bold, evidence-based policies to Make America Healthy Again.”

What Does ASPE Do?

ASPE provides policy advice to the HHS secretary. The department’s in-house think tank coordinates research and evaluation efforts, oversees special initiatives and planning processes across HHS, and generates cost estimates and analyses for policy options across public health and human services.

Who Is Martin Kulldorff?

Kulldorff most recently served as chair of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP.

The former Harvard Medical School professor helped create the CDC and Food and Drug Administration vaccine and drug safety surveillance systems by developing epidemiological and statistical methods for the Vaccine Safety Datalink and Sentinel systems.

He previously served on the ACIP COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical Work Group and on the FDA Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee.

Kulldorff has over 200 peer-reviewed publications.