Navy Christens 6th Ship in Expeditionary Sea Base Program

The U.S. Navy on Saturday christened USNS Hector A. Cafferata Jr. (ESB 8), the Military Sealift Command’s sixth and final ship in the Expeditionary Sea Base program, during a ceremony at the General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard in San Diego, DVIDS reported.

Family members of the ship’s namesake joined Navy leaders, Marine Corps officials and shipyard personnel to mark the milestone ahead of the vessel’s entry into service.

“We look forward to welcoming USNS Hector A. Cafferata Jr. into our operational family, where it will play a critical role in how the Navy adapts, innovates, and fights,” said Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Military Sealift Command.

Vice Adm. John F. G. Wade, commander of the U.S. Third Fleet, said the ship carries forward the legacy of its namesake and will support missions that strengthen deterrence and reassure allies.

Who Was Hector A. Cafferata Jr.?

The ship honors U.S. Marine Corps Private First Class Hector A. Cafferata Jr., who received the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Korean War’s Battle of Chosin Reservoir in November 1950.

According to his Medal of Honor citation, Cafferata defended his unit against a regimental-sized enemy force during the battle and protected wounded Marines by throwing away a live grenade that had landed among them, sustaining severe injuries.

What Are the Capabilities and Features of ESB 8?

USNS Hector A. Cafferata Jr. is designed to support aviation mine countermeasure and special operations force missions. The vessel incorporates four primary capabilities: aviation, command and control, berthing and equipment staging area.

The ship features a flight deck and hangar space with two aviation operating spots capable of supporting MH-53E Sea Dragon-equivalent helicopters. It also includes workspaces, accommodations and ordnance storage for embarked forces, along with enhanced command, control, communications, computers and intelligence systems. A reconfigurable mission deck allows the vessel to stage equipment such as mine countermeasure sleds and rigid-hull inflatable boats.

What Is ESB Ship?

According to General Dynamics, the ESB ship class is a flexible maritime platform designed to support multiple sea-based missions. These ships serve as mobile bases at sea and are part of the Navy’s access infrastructure that enables the deployment of forces, equipment and supplies while supporting operational capabilities.

Each ESB vessel measures approximately 784 feet in length and includes a 52,000-square-foot flight deck designed to support aircraft such as MH-53, MH-60, H1 and MV-22.

Five ships in the program have already been delivered to the Navy: USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3); USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4); USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5); USS John L. Canley (ESB 6); and USNS Robert E. Simanek (ESB 7).