The U.S. Air Force is seeking industry feedback on potential missile systems that could support the Stand-in Attack Weapon, or SiAW, program, as part of market research for a future acquisition effort.

In a sources sought notice posted on SAM.gov on Wednesday, the service said it is seeking companies that can provide an All-Up-Round missile system and associated software and hardware, logistics elements, training systems and verification tools compatible with SiAW launch platforms and infrastructure. Responses are due March 19.

What Capabilities Is the Air Force Seeking?

According to the notice, the Air Force is evaluating missile concepts designed to operate in contested environments and strike mobile targets at extended standoff ranges.

Potential systems should feature advanced targeting capabilities, including anti-radiation seekers capable of engaging modern radar systems, such as frequency-agile and low-probability-of-intercept emitters. The service is also interested in weapons capable of engaging ballistic and other non-cooperative targets.

Other requirements include electronic counter-countermeasure capabilities, with anti-jamming protections and the ability to re-attack targets if necessary.

The Air Force said the systems should be compatible with current and future aircraft platforms, including the F-35, F-16, F-47 and B-21, and designed using open architecture standards to enable future upgrades and integration.

Production and Program Timeline

The service is also evaluating the industry’s ability to support production volumes of up to 600 AUR missiles per year, with the anticipated program period expected to run approximately four years from contract award through 2030, supporting Lot 1 production and delivery.

The SiAW program office is executing a middle tier acquisition rapid prototyping phase as it develops next-generation strike capabilities for operations against advanced air defense systems.

What Is the SiAW Program?

The Air Force’s SiAW effort focuses on developing an air-to-surface missile designed to attack relocatable targets in anti-access and area-denial environments.

In December 2025, the Air Force awarded Northrop Grumman a contract worth up to $100 million to support SiAW subsystem development.

Earlier work on the program includes a $705 million contract awarded to the company in 2023 to use digital engineering approaches to design and deliver SiAW systems.

According to the Air Force’s fiscal year 2024 budget documents, the service plans to procure between 400 and 3,000 SiAW missiles with a projected program value of about $8.4 billion through fiscal 2028.