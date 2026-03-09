US Air Force logo. The Air Force issued a sources sought notice for missile systems that could support the SiAW program.
The Air Force issued a sources sought notice for missile systems that could support the Stand-in Attack Weapon program.
Logo: U.S. Air Force
//

Air Force Seeks Industry Input on Stand-in Attack Weapon Missile System

3 mins read

The U.S. Air Force is seeking industry feedback on potential missile systems that could support the Stand-in Attack Weapon, or SiAW, program, as part of market research for a future acquisition effort.

In a sources sought notice posted on SAM.gov on Wednesday, the service said it is seeking companies that can provide an All-Up-Round missile system and associated software and hardware, logistics elements, training systems and verification tools compatible with SiAW launch platforms and infrastructure. Responses are due March 19.

Air Force Seeks Industry Input on Stand-in Attack Weapon Missile System

Leaders from the U.S. Air and Space Forces and industry will gather at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 to examine evolving requirements in the air and space domains. The event will include keynote remarks and panel discussions focused on operational challenges and technology integration. Register now!

What Capabilities Is the Air Force Seeking?

According to the notice, the Air Force is evaluating missile concepts designed to operate in contested environments and strike mobile targets at extended standoff ranges.

Potential systems should feature advanced targeting capabilities, including anti-radiation seekers capable of engaging modern radar systems, such as frequency-agile and low-probability-of-intercept emitters. The service is also interested in weapons capable of engaging ballistic and other non-cooperative targets.

Other requirements include electronic counter-countermeasure capabilities, with anti-jamming protections and the ability to re-attack targets if necessary.

The Air Force said the systems should be compatible with current and future aircraft platforms, including the F-35, F-16, F-47 and B-21, and designed using open architecture standards to enable future upgrades and integration.

Production and Program Timeline

The service is also evaluating the industry’s ability to support production volumes of up to 600 AUR missiles per year, with the anticipated program period expected to run approximately four years from contract award through 2030, supporting Lot 1 production and delivery.

The SiAW program office is executing a middle tier acquisition rapid prototyping phase as it develops next-generation strike capabilities for operations against advanced air defense systems.

What Is the SiAW Program?

The Air Force’s SiAW effort focuses on developing an air-to-surface missile designed to attack relocatable targets in anti-access and area-denial environments.

In December 2025, the Air Force awarded Northrop Grumman a contract worth up to $100 million to support SiAW subsystem development.

Earlier work on the program includes a $705 million contract awarded to the company in 2023 to use digital engineering approaches to design and deliver SiAW systems.

According to the Air Force’s fiscal year 2024 budget documents, the service plans to procure between 400 and 3,000 SiAW missiles with a projected program value of about $8.4 billion through fiscal 2028.

Related Articles

Gavin Kliger. The former Databricks technical staff member has been named the Department of War's chief data officer.
Gavin Kliger Named Pentagon Chief Data Officer

The Department of War has appointed Gavin Kliger, a former Databricks technical staff member, as chief data officer to help oversee and execute DOW’s artificial intelligence initiatives. Attend Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18 to hear from Kliger’s new collaborator in AI innovation at DOW, Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer Cameron Stanley. Register today to secure your spot and join fellow leaders for this timely discussion. How Will Kliger Oversee DOW’s AI Strategy? In a post on X published Friday, DOW said Kliger will focus on aligning and managing the day-to-day execution of the department’s

U.S. Navy logo. The Navy christened Military Sealift Command’s sixth ship in the Expeditionary Sea Base program.
Navy Christens 6th Ship in Expeditionary Sea Base Program

The U.S. Navy on Saturday christened USNS Hector A. Cafferata Jr. (ESB 8), the Military Sealift Command’s sixth and final ship in the Expeditionary Sea Base program, during a ceremony at the General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard in San Diego, DVIDS reported.  The christening of USNS Hector A. Cafferata Jr. highlights the Navy’s continued investment in flexible maritime platforms and the evolving capabilities that support modern naval operations. Industry and government leaders will explore the latest capabilities and the future of naval strategy at the 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27. Sign up today to book your spot! Family members of

Department of Energy logo. DOE launched a new initiative to accelerate advanced nuclear reactor deployments
DOE Expands Advanced Reactor Programs With Nuclear Energy Launch Pad

The Department of Energy has introduced the Nuclear Energy Launch Pad, a new initiative to speed up the development and deployment of advanced nuclear technologies. The Idaho National Laboratory said Thursday that the Launch Pad builds on DOE’s Reactor Pilot Program and Fuel Line Pilot Program to expand authorization for nuclear technologies as they move toward commercial deployment.  “Through this initiative, developers can access infrastructure, expertise and services essential for the siting, construction and operation of their nuclear facilities,” Rian Bahran, deputy assistant secretary for nuclear reactors at DOE. The Reactor Pilot Program and Fuel Line Pilot Program were created