The Department of Health and Human Services has made several changes to its IT leadership team, with six of eight officials within the Office of the Chief Information Officer serving in their roles in an acting capacity, NextGov reported Tuesday.

Who Is Leading HHS’ IT Operations?

On the official website of the HHS, the department listed David Hong as acting deputy CIO, Arman Sharma as acting deputy chief artificial intelligence officer and Michael McFarland as acting executive officer.

Clark Minor, who joined the HHS as CIO in 2025, also serves as acting CAIO. Meanwhile, John McDermott was assigned as acting executive director of the Office of Operations.

Christopher Bollerer serves as chief information security officer and executive director of the Office of Information Security, both in an acting capacity.

What Other Leadership Changes Are Happening at the HHS?

Beyond the OCIO, HHS is undergoing a leadership shakeup broadly. On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health, will assume new responsibilities as acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Jim O’Neill and Mike Stuart, who serve as HHS’ deputy secretary and general counsel, respectively, recently announced their departure from the department, CNN reported.