House Panel Proposes CR to Keep Government Funded Through November

The House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday introduced a continuing resolution, or CR, that seeks to prevent a government shutdown by extending government funding through Nov. 21.

The panel said Tuesday the proposed Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2026, is expected to be considered on the House floor this week.

“Keeping our government open and working for the American people is not a partisan issue – and this clean, short-term funding extension reflects that. As we continue advancing FY26 conference negotiations, this measure prevents the chaos of a shutdown and allows us to stay focused on restoring regular order,” said House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla.

According to the committee, the House and Senate have moved to conference negotiations appropriations bills for veterans affairs, military construction, agriculture and legislative branch.

CR Offers Funding Flexibility to Wedgetail Program, Virginia-Class Submarine

Breaking Defense reported that the stopgap funding measure includes authorities that would allow the Pentagon to raise the “rate of operations” for the Virginia-class submarine and E-7 Wedgetail prototype program, providing the Department of Defense with greater flexibility to boost spending on such programs as needed for the CR’s duration.

The CR also includes language to extend the Defense Production Act, which is set to expire by the end of September.

According to the report, the bill does not include the White House’s request for $3.9 billion in additional funding for Columbia-class submarines.

