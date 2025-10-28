The Internal Revenue Service is conducting a market research to identify contractors capable of operating and maintaining its identity, credential and access management program, which oversees the issuance and life cycle of ID cards for IRS employees and contractors across the United States.

What Services Will the Contractor Provide?

IRS’s ICAM program supports 73 credentialing sites nationwide. According to a draft performance work statement posted on SAM.gov, the IRS plans to award a contract with a hybrid structure combining firm-fixed-price and labor-hour components, covering credential issuance, activation, renewal and post-issuance maintenance.

The selected vendor will provide a program manager, three deputy program managers, 13 credentialing leads, 112 credentialing specialists and eight key personnel, as well as temporary credentialing personnel for short-term events, such as job fairs. Work also includes maintaining credentialing systems, coordinating with agency offices and providing program management and reporting support services for the agency’s ICAM office.

Interested contractors have until Nov. 6 to respond to the sources sought notice. Responses will inform the structure of the anticipated contract.

Why Would the IRS Seek Federal Credentialing Program Support?

Federal identity cards are required under Homeland Security Presidential Directive-12, which mandates secure, standardized credentials for federal employees and contractors. The upcoming contract will help the IRS maintain compliance with the HSPD-12 requirements while supporting nationwide identity management operations.