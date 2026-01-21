Lt. Gen. James Adams III, programs and resources deputy commandant of the Marine Corps. Adams was nominated as DIA director
If confirmed, Lt. Gen. James Adams III will oversee the Defense Intelligence Agency, which provides military intelligence to policymakers and the Department of War.
Photo: U.S. Marine Corps
Trump Selects Marine Corps Leader James Adams III to Lead Defense Intelligence Agency

President Donald Trump has nominated Lt. Gen. James Adams III, deputy commandant for programs and resources at the U.S. Marine Corps, as the next director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. 

The Department of War confirmed the nominations in a press release Tuesday, adding that Adams is also up for reappointment to the grade of lieutenant general

What Are the Responsibilities of a DIA Director?

If confirmed, Adams will command the agency, which provides military intelligence to policymakers and the Department of War, and its 16,500-person workforce. He will also serve as principal adviser to the secretary of war and to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and chairperson of the Military Intelligence Board. 

The DIA has been without a permanent director since August, when the Trump administration ousted Air Force Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse. Maj. Gen. Constantin E. Nicolet currently sits as the acting DIA director. 

Who Is James Adams III?

Adams was nominated as programs and resources deputy commandant in 2023. In the role, he oversaw all financial matters and principal spokesperson on program and budget for the Commandant of the Marine Corps. 

Before the Marine Corps, he held the role of deputy director of requirements and capability development for the Joint Staff. 

Adams graduated from the Naval Academy with a bachelor’s degree in computer science in 1991 and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the same year. He was designated as a naval aviator in 1993 and clocked in over 3,300 flight hours, including more than 300 for combat, on the AH-1W Super Cobra attack helicopter, according to his Marines.mil bio.

As a lieutenant colonel, he was assigned as commander of the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367. As a colonel, he commanded the Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One as colonel. 

