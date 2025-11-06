Jared Isaacman Renominated as NASA Administrator

President Donald Trump has renominated Jared Isaacman to serve as NASA administrator , months after withdrawing the initial nomination. The president announced Isaacman’s latest nomination on Truth Social Tuesday.

“This evening, I am pleased to nominate Jared Isaacman, an accomplished business leader, philanthropist, pilot and astronaut, as administrator of NASA,” said Trump.

“Jared’s passion for space, astronaut experience and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe and advancing the new Space economy, make him ideally suited to lead NASA into a bold new era,” the president continued.

What Happened to Isaacman’s First Nomination?

If confirmed, Isaacman would replace Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, who has served as interim NASA administrator since July. Isaacman was initially named as Trump’s nominee in December 2024, but the nomination was withdrawn five months later . Trump said the decision followed “a thorough review of prior associations,” without offering specifics.

Who Is Jared Isaacman?

Isaacman is the founder and CEO of Shift4 , a payment processing company he started in 1999 at the age of 16. He led the company’s growth into a global provider of integrated payment processing services, employing nearly 4,000 people and handling more than $260 billion in annual transaction volume for over 200,000 customers worldwide.