Jason Richards , a 20-year FBI veteran, has been named the agency’s assistant director of the IT applications and data division , or ITADD. Richards shared his appointment on LinkedIn.

In this capacity, Richards will oversee the development and maintenance of enterprise software systems, data and cloud infrastructure, and cross-domain services supporting national security and law enforcement operations.

He will leverage his extensive experience in developing, mentoring and leading cross-functional teams to achieve mission goals with a focus on innovation, policy constraints, and time, risk and budget management.

Jason Richards’ Work at FBI

Richards previously served as deputy assistant director and was section chief of the Office of the Chief Information Officer. He spearheaded enterprise efforts for cloud strategy and enhanced supply chain risk management.

The new AD was an assistant special agent in charge, assistant section chief of the counterterrorism division and supervisory special agent, and unit chief of the directorate of intelligence. He joined the FBI in 2005 and served as a special agent for nearly nine years.

Pre-FBI Career

Before joining the FBI, Richards was a trial attorney for Hrabcak & Company for nearly five years. He held the same role at Kelley Ferraro and Smearman Marshall.