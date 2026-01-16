Jen Easterly, CEO of RSA Conference. Easterly previously served as director of CISA
Former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly is the new CEO of RSA Conference.
Photo: Jen Easterly / LinkedIn
/

Former CISA Director Jen Easterly Joins RSA Conference as CEO

3 mins read

RSA Conference has named Jen Easterly, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and a three-time Wash100 winner, as its new CEO.

What Are Jen Easterly’s Responsibilities as RSAC CEO?

RSAC said Wednesday that Easterly will guide its global portfolio, including its flagship conference in San Francisco, California, happening in March. The conference features speakers and exhibitors from across the cybersecurity and technology markets.

Former CISA Director Jen Easterly Joins RSA Conference as CEO

Join key government and industry cyber leaders and experts at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 to explore the threats targeting American systems. The event will feature insightful keynote speeches and panel discussions on the most pressing cyber-related issues and networking sessions to create lasting partnerships. Grab your tickets today.

She will also oversee the organization’s Innovation Sandbox startup competition and its professional membership platform. 

Additionally, as CEO, Easterly said she will also lead RSAC’s international expansion and build new partnerships around the world. 

“RSAC is not just a conference—it’s the home of the global cybersecurity community,” she stated.

“We’re at a pivotal moment where cybersecurity and AI have become inseparable, and the world needs a trusted platform to bring together the people, ideas, and technologies that will shape the next decade,” she added.

Who Is Jen Easterly?

Easterly has over three decades of leadership experience across government, military and the private sector. 

During her time at CISA, she championed secure-by-design, a cybersecurity principle that integrates security across all phases of the product’s development lifecycle. The agency, under her leadership, introduced the Secure by Design pledge, which encouraged signees to adopt multi-factor authentication and publish a vulnerability disclosure policy. 

Before leading CISA, Easterly held senior positions at the National Security Agency, where she helped stand up U.S. Cyber Command. 

A U.S. Army veteran, she has also served in advisory roles with the White House and led military operations overseas.

In the private sector, Easterly served as head of firm resilience and global head of the Cybersecurity Fusion Center at Morgan Stanley. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is currently a visiting fellow at the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford.

Related Articles

Charles Wall. The principal legal adviser at U.S. Immgration and Customs Enforcement has been named ICE’s deputy director.
Charles Wall Named ICE Deputy Director

Kristi Noem, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, has announced the appointment of Charles Wall, principal legal adviser at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as deputy director of ICE. DHS said Thursday Wall has served at ICE since 2012. What Are DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s Thoughts on Charles Wall’s Appointment? Noem, a previous Wash100 awardee, said she looks forward to working with Wall. “For the last year, Mr. Wall served as ICE’s Principal Legal Advisor, playing a key role in helping us deliver historic results in arresting and removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American

SEC General Counsel Russell McGranahan. The Securities and Exchange Commission named Russell McGranahan as general counsel.
SEC Appoints Russell McGranahan as General Counsel

The Securities and Exchange Commission has named Russell McGranahan as its new general counsel, succeeding Jeffrey Finnell, who served as acting general counsel. McGranahan will direct legal counsel and provide guidance to the SEC chairman, commissioners and staff across the commission’s regulatory and enforcement activities, the agency said Thursday. Who Is Russell McGranahan? McGranahan most recently served as senior adviser to the SEC chairman, providing strategic and legal counsel. Before joining the SEC, he was general counsel of the General Services Administration, serving as the agency’s chief legal officer. Earlier, McGranahan spent more than nine years as general counsel of wealth management

Semiconductors. The U.S. government and Taiwan signed a trade agreement to strengthen U.S. semiconductor supply chains.
US Aims to Revitalize Domestic Semiconductor Sector Via Trade Deal With Taiwan

The U.S. government and Taiwan have signed a trade agreement to strengthen U.S. semiconductor supply chains and secure the country’s industrial and technological leadership. As the U.S. deepens strategic partnerships like the recent Taiwan trade deal to strengthen semiconductor and advanced technology supply chains, artificial intelligence remains at the center of America’s economic and national security priorities. These developments underscore why leaders across government and industry are focused on building resilient AI ecosystems powered by secure, next-generation chips. Join the conversation at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18. Book your spot now to hear directly