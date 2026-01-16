RSA Conference has named Jen Easterly, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and a three-time Wash100 winner, as its new CEO.

What Are Jen Easterly’s Responsibilities as RSAC CEO?

RSAC said Wednesday that Easterly will guide its global portfolio, including its flagship conference in San Francisco, California, happening in March. The conference features speakers and exhibitors from across the cybersecurity and technology markets.

She will also oversee the organization’s Innovation Sandbox startup competition and its professional membership platform.

Additionally, as CEO, Easterly said she will also lead RSAC’s international expansion and build new partnerships around the world.

“RSAC is not just a conference—it’s the home of the global cybersecurity community,” she stated.

“We’re at a pivotal moment where cybersecurity and AI have become inseparable, and the world needs a trusted platform to bring together the people, ideas, and technologies that will shape the next decade,” she added.

Who Is Jen Easterly?

Easterly has over three decades of leadership experience across government, military and the private sector.

During her time at CISA, she championed secure-by-design , a cybersecurity principle that integrates security across all phases of the product’s development lifecycle. The agency, under her leadership, introduced the Secure by Design pledge , which encouraged signees to adopt multi-factor authentication and publish a vulnerability disclosure policy.

Before leading CISA, Easterly held senior positions at the National Security Agency, where she helped stand up U.S. Cyber Command.

A U.S. Army veteran, she has also served in advisory roles with the White House and led military operations overseas.

In the private sector, Easterly served as head of firm resilience and global head of the Cybersecurity Fusion Center at Morgan Stanley. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is currently a visiting fellow at the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford.