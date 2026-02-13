The Department of War’s Joint Hypersonics Transition Office and the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division have awarded other transaction agreements to six companies under the Strategic & Spectrum Missions Advanced Resilient Trusted Systems, or S2MARTS, initiative to advance the development of hypersonic capabilities.

The National Security Technology Accelerator, which manages S2MARTS, said Thursday that the awardees will focus on JHTO science and technology priorities, including pilot-to-target capabilities, aerodynamic and propulsion system improvements, enhanced mission effectiveness and mission planning tools.

The companies will utilize modeling and simulation and relevant ground and flight experimentations to speed development.

Which Companies Won S2MARTS OTAs?

The six companies that were awarded S2MARTS OTAs are:

What Are Hypersonic Systems?

Hypersonic systems are vehicles capable of traveling faster than Mach 5. The technology offers strategic advantages for warfighters, such as rapid long-distance travel and in-flight maneuverability. Hypersonic systems can also outpace traditional missile defenses, NSTXL said.

What Is S2MARTS?

Created by NSWC Crane and the Department of War, S2MARTS is designed to streamline acquisition and accelerate defense prototype development. The OTA supports rapid access to advanced technologies, including trusted microelectronics and strategic mission systems, helping the department transition critical hypersonic and spectrum-related capabilities more quickly to operational use.

The S2MARTS team also reportedly provides round-the-clock support, networking events and teaming opportunities.