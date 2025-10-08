Johns Hopkins APL logo. The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory developed Behavioral Alerting Sets for Control Systems.
The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory has developed the Behavioral Alerting Sets for Control Systems, a framework that unifies cybersecurity alerts across systems that safeguard vital infrastructure.
Logo/jhuapl.edu
/

Johns Hopkins APL’s BAS/CS Standardizes Cybersecurity Alerts for Critical Infrastructure

2 mins read

The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory has introduced a new framework aimed at unifying cybersecurity alerts across systems that safeguard vital infrastructure.

The innovation, known as Behavioral Alerting Sets for Control Systems, or BAS/CS, is already being utilized by military operators to streamline threat response and bolster defenses for critical systems such as power grids, water systems and natural gas networks, Johns Hopkins APL said Tuesday.

BAS/CS Standardizes Cyber Alerts

The BAS/CS framework, developed by APL researchers Alex Beall and Harley Parkes, standardizes cybersecurity alerts by assigning each flagged event a common identification number compatible across different systems and vendors.

These events are then analyzed using predefined correlation rules. An alert is triggered if specific patterns occur within a set timeframe—such as a remote login followed by suspicious activity. The detection logic and alert language are standardized, ensuring consistent and efficient threat response across control systems.

Real-Time Cyberthreat Detection

BAS/CS integrates with existing security information and event management platforms at no cost, allowing operators to respond to threats in real time. The framework’s uniform language and detection logic reduce confusion caused by varied sensor outputs and naming conventions.

Development Rooted in MOSAICS Program

BAS/CS evolved from APL’s More Situational Awareness for Industrial Control Systems, or MOSAICS, initiative. The team introduced standardized ID tags to identify sensor events based on known cyberattack tactics. BAS/CS refined this approach through iterative mapping, expert validation and adversarial testing, using diverse cyber defense tools to improve event correlations and alert accuracy.

Related Articles

Gustav Chiarello. The former FTC attorney was confirmed by the Senate as HHS assistant secretary for financial resources.
Gustav Chiarello Confirmed as HHS Assistant Secretary for Financial Resources

The Senate on Tuesday voted 51-47 to confirm Gustav Chiarello, former Federal Trade Commission attorney, as assistant secretary for financial resources at the Department of Health and Human Services. President Donald Trump nominated Chiarello for the assistant secretary role at HHS in February. Connect with top industry and government leaders at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 4! Explore the latest health innovations, policy developments and emerging trends transforming the field. Don’t miss this premier GovCon networking event—reserve your spot today!  Who Is Gustav Chiarello? Chiarello most recently was senior special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee.

Government contracting. The FAR Council released model deviation text for FAR Parts 15, 16, 22, 23, 25, 32, 42 and 53.
FAR Council Issues Changes to 8 Parts of Acquisition Regulation

The Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council has released new model deviation text for eight parts of the FAR as part of the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul, or RFO, initiative. In April, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing his administration to amend the Federal Acquisition Regulation to streamline the federal procurement process and eliminate barriers to doing business with the government. The FAR Council issued new text for Part 15 – Contracting by Negotiation; Part 16 – Types of Contracts; Part 22 – Application of Labor Laws to Government Acquisitions; and Part 23 – Sustainable Acquisition, Material Safety and Pollution Prevention;

Leonel Garciga. The Army CIO discussed new automation and modernization initiatives.
Army Implementing Automation, System Modernization to Cut Routine Work

The U.S. Army is advancing a broad automation effort aimed at reducing low-value administrative tasks and freeing soldiers and civilian employees to focus on higher-priority missions, Federal News Network reported. Army Chief Information Officer Leonel Garciga, a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, said on the Ask the CIO podcast that the service has identified roughly 300 potential areas where automation and artificial intelligence could simplify workflows and ease the cognitive burden on its workforce. The initiative began after Under Secretary of the Army Mike Obadal issued a memo directing all major commands and program offices to identify opportunities for process automation