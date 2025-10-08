Senate Confirms Kevin Rhodes as OFPP Administrator

Kevin Rhodes has been confirmed as administrator of the Office of Federal Procurement Policy. The Senate on Tuesday voted 51 to 47 to confirm Rhodes, who is set to become the first confirmed OFPP administrator in six years . He succeeds Michael Wooten, who served an 18-month term from 2019 to 2021. The position had remained vacant since Wooten’s departure, with only acting officials filling the role until Rhodes’ confirmation.

Rhodes’ Private and Public Sector Career

Rhodes currently serves as senior adviser to the director of the Office of Management and Budget within the Executive Office of the President. In this role, he provides strategic counsel on cross-agency initiatives to drive progress toward key federal objectives.

Prior to that, he spent over three years at Systecon North America, where he held the executive vice president and VP of Washington operations positions. During his tenure at Systecon, he spearheaded strategic initiatives, led senior government relations and managed congressional engagement efforts.

Rhodes served in the Air Force for 25 years, holding various leadership roles, including a White House position, which allowed him to interact directly with the last four presidents. He was the director of operations KC-46, program manager for common avionics and materiel, and director of acquisition at the White House Military Office.