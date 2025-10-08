OFPP Administrator Kevin Rhodes. Kevin Rhodes has been confirmed as the Office of Federal Procurement Policy administrator.
Kevin Rhodes has been confirmed as the administrator of the Office of Federal Procurement Policy.
Kevin Rhodes/Office of Federal Procurement Policy
/

Senate Confirms Kevin Rhodes as OFPP Administrator

1 min read

Kevin Rhodes has been confirmed as administrator of the Office of Federal Procurement Policy. The Senate on Tuesday voted 51 to 47 to confirm Rhodes, who is set to become the first confirmed OFPP administrator in six years. He succeeds Michael Wooten, who served an 18-month term from 2019 to 2021. The position had remained vacant since Wooten’s departure, with only acting officials filling the role until Rhodes’ confirmation.

Rhodes’ Private and Public Sector Career

Rhodes currently serves as senior adviser to the director of the Office of Management and Budget within the Executive Office of the President. In this role, he provides strategic counsel on cross-agency initiatives to drive progress toward key federal objectives.

Prior to that, he spent over three years at Systecon North America, where he held the executive vice president and VP of Washington operations positions. During his tenure at Systecon, he spearheaded strategic initiatives, led senior government relations and managed congressional engagement efforts.

Rhodes served in the Air Force for 25 years, holding various leadership roles, including a White House position, which allowed him to interact directly with the last four presidents. He was the director of operations KC-46, program manager for common avionics and materiel, and director of acquisition at the White House Military Office.

Related Articles

Gustav Chiarello. The former FTC attorney was confirmed by the Senate as HHS assistant secretary for financial resources.
Gustav Chiarello Confirmed as HHS Assistant Secretary for Financial Resources

The Senate on Tuesday voted 51-47 to confirm Gustav Chiarello, former Federal Trade Commission attorney, as assistant secretary for financial resources at the Department of Health and Human Services. President Donald Trump nominated Chiarello for the assistant secretary role at HHS in February. Connect with top industry and government leaders at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 4! Explore the latest health innovations, policy developments and emerging trends transforming the field. Don’t miss this premier GovCon networking event—reserve your spot today!  Who Is Gustav Chiarello? Chiarello most recently was senior special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee.

Government contracting. The FAR Council released model deviation text for FAR Parts 15, 16, 22, 23, 25, 32, 42 and 53.
FAR Council Issues Changes to 8 Parts of Acquisition Regulation

The Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council has released new model deviation text for eight parts of the FAR as part of the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul, or RFO, initiative. In April, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing his administration to amend the Federal Acquisition Regulation to streamline the federal procurement process and eliminate barriers to doing business with the government. The FAR Council issued new text for Part 15 – Contracting by Negotiation; Part 16 – Types of Contracts; Part 22 – Application of Labor Laws to Government Acquisitions; and Part 23 – Sustainable Acquisition, Material Safety and Pollution Prevention;

Leonel Garciga. The Army CIO discussed new automation and modernization initiatives.
Army Implementing Automation, System Modernization to Cut Routine Work

The U.S. Army is advancing a broad automation effort aimed at reducing low-value administrative tasks and freeing soldiers and civilian employees to focus on higher-priority missions, Federal News Network reported. Army Chief Information Officer Leonel Garciga, a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, said on the Ask the CIO podcast that the service has identified roughly 300 potential areas where automation and artificial intelligence could simplify workflows and ease the cognitive burden on its workforce. The initiative began after Under Secretary of the Army Mike Obadal issued a memo directing all major commands and program offices to identify opportunities for process automation