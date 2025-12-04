Cislunar space. Johns Hopkins APL and Intuitive Machines are working to advance cislunar communications and PNT technology.
Photo: mr.Timmi / Shutterstock
Johns Hopkins APL, Intuitive Machines Build Communications, PNT System for Cislunar Missions

The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory and Intuitive Machines are working to advance technology for public and private-sector missions between Earth and the moon. The collaboration, established in 2024, responds to U.S. priorities for sustaining activity in cislunar space, Johns Hopkins APL said Wednesday.

Why Is US Prioritizing Cislunar Infrastructure Now?

As government and commercial activity expands beyond Earth’s orbit, various organizations see the area between geosynchronous orbit and the moon as essential to future national security and space exploration. According to APL, plans for cislunar robotic systems, crewed missions and commercial services will require a dependable way to communicate, navigate and maintain awareness far from Earth.

What Capabilities Are APL and Intuitive Machines Developing?

Under the collaboration, APL and Intuitive Machines are working to build an advanced communications and positioning, navigation and timing infrastructure that will serve as the foundation for a future cislunar network designed to enable autonomous operations in the region. Their efforts include technology that could support multiple missions and allow different operators to exchange information, helping ensure safe coordination across future missions, including those conducted under NASA’s Artemis program.

The partnership is leveraging APL’s PNT and space communications experience that includes the development of technology prototypes, such as a common overlay router, a time transfer modem and an antenna assembly, supporting the U.S. space exploration ambitions.

“This collaboration brings together Intuitive Machines’ proven lunar access and data services with APL’s decades of excellence in space systems engineering,” said Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus. “Together, we’re helping shape the future of lunar operations and ensuring that NASA and the nation have the infrastructure needed for long-term exploration.”

