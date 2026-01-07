Joshua Simmons. The State Department’s principal deputy legal adviser has been confirmed as the CIA’s general counsel.
The Senate on Tuesday voted 53-47 to confirm Joshua Simmons, principal deputy legal adviser at the State Department, as the CIA’s next general counsel.
Joshua Simmons Confirmed as CIA General Counsel

The Senate on Tuesday voted 53-47 to confirm Joshua Simmons, principal deputy legal adviser at the State Department, as the CIA’s next general counsel.

What Are CIA Chief John Ratcliffe’s Thoughts on Simmons’ Confirmation?

In a statement published Tuesday, CIA Director John Ratcliffe welcomed Simmons as the agency’s new general counsel following the latter’s Senate confirmation.

“Josh brings an impressive record and the expertise to advance the President’s priorities at the Agency. He will be a valuable asset to our leadership team, in addition to playing a key role in strengthening CIA,” said Ratcliffe, a previous Wash100 awardee.

In September, President Trump nominated Simmons to the role.

At that time, Ratcliffe called the nomination great news for the CIA, noting that Simmons “has advised on complex legal matters of national and international importance.”

Who Is Joshua Simmons?

Simmons previously served as senior adviser and attorney-adviser within the Office of the Legal Adviser at the State Department.

Prior to the State Department, he was a partner and co-head of the global disputes practice at law firm Wiley Rein. He also practiced international arbitration and litigation at law firms Covington & Burling and Three Crowns in Washington, D.C.

The University of North Carolina economics and political science graduate earned his law degree from the University of Virginia, where he was a Dean’s Scholar and served as a member of the Virginia Law Review.

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at reshaping defense contracting by restricting stock buybacks, corporate distributions and executive compensation practices that the administration says undermine military readiness. According to a White House fact sheet published Wednesday, the EO aims to ensure that defense companies focus on innovation, production capacity and on-time delivery of capabilities to meet the needs of U.S. warfighters. The executive order came roughly two months after Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, a previous Wash100 awardee, unveiled sweeping Pentagon acquisition reforms designed to speed up capability delivery, boost commercial technology use and hold industry accountable