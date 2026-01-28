Kevin Murphy. The NASA chief data science officer assumed the role of acting chief AI officer and acting chief data officer.
NASA has appointed Kevin Murphy, the agency’s chief data science officer, as acting chief artificial intelligence officer and acting chief data officer.
Photo: Kevin Murphy / LinkedIn
//

Kevin Murphy Named NASA’s Acting Chief AI Officer, CDO

3 mins read

NASA has appointed Kevin Murphy, the agency’s chief data science officer, as acting chief artificial intelligence officer, or CAIO, and acting chief data officer, or CDO.

Kevin Murphy Named NASA’s Acting Chief AI Officer, CDO

NASA’s leadership moves signal how seriously the federal government is positioning itself around AI. As agencies strengthen AI and data leadership, industry and government leaders will gather to discuss what’s next for policy, innovation and mission delivery. Register now to join the conversation at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18.

Murphy announced his new roles in a LinkedIn post.

His appointment comes after David Salvagnini announced plans to step down as NASA’s CAIO and CDO in a LinkedIn post two months ago. 

Salvagnini, who assumed responsibility as the space agency’s first CAIO in May 2024, said in the post that he started his transition under the Deferred Resignation Program on Oct. 31 and would retire after over four decades of federal service in the spring of 2026.

Who Is Kevin Murphy?

Murphy has been with NASA for over 17 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He has been serving as chief data science officer within NASA’s Science Mission Directorate since 2021. In this capacity, he oversees the strategic development of data, computing and analysis systems that advance scientific and engineering innovation across the agency. He leads the agency’s High-End Computing Capability portfolio and works across five science divisions to advance machine learning, cloud, data management and analysis platforms for scientific data.

He helped establish the Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition Program and led the Satellite Needs Assessment Working Group.

Murphy spent six years at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, where he served as a system architect.

What Are NASA’s AI Efforts?

NASA has leveraged AI through strategic partnerships with industry. In August, the agency partnered with Google to develop a system that uses natural language processing and machine learning to support diagnosis and medical decision-making for astronauts during missions.

In 2023, IBM and NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center collaborated to advance the use of AI for extracting insights from Earth observation data as part of the agency’s Open-Source Science Initiative. 

Building on the work, IBM and NASA unveiled an open-source AI model, called Surya, designed to predict solar weather.

Related Articles

Douglas Collins. The VA secretary commented on the planned investment in healthcare facility modernization efforts.
VA to Invest $4.8B in Healthcare Infrastructure Modernization

The Department of Veterans Affairs will invest $4.8 billion in efforts to modernize and repair healthcare facilities nationwide.  As federal health agencies continue to manage large-scale investments and long-term modernization efforts, leaders across government and industry are watching how these initiatives unfold. The Potomac Officers Club will host the rescheduled 2025 Healthcare Summit on Feb. 12. Register now! VA said Wednesday the planned fiscal year 2026 spending marks the largest single-year investment under the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance, or NRM, program. “Under President Trump, VA is putting Veterans first, and this historic investment underscores that fact,” said VA Secretary

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency logo. CISA issued new guidance to counter insider threats.
CISA Issues New Guidance to Address Insider Threats

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has released new guidance aimed at helping critical infrastructure organizations and state, local, tribal and territorial governments address insider threats. As CISA continues to publish guidance to help organizations strengthen their cybersecurity posture, collaboration between government and industry remains essential. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit will bring together federal and industry leaders to discuss priorities shaping the cyber landscape. Book your spot at this May 21 event! CISA said Wednesday the new resource, titled Assembling a Multi-Disciplinary Insider Threat Management Team, offers actionable strategies to help organizations prevent, detect and mitigate insider

Hanwha Defense USA logo. The company was selected for an enhanced use lease at Pine Bluff Arsenal.
Army to Award Hanwha Defense USA Lease at Pine Bluff Arsenal

The Army has selected Hanwha Defense USA for an enhanced use lease at Pine Bluff Arsenal in Arkansas as part of a broader effort to modernize the munitions supply chain and strengthen domestic production of critical energetics. Hanwha plans to invest about $1.3 billion in the project, which is expected to generate roughly 200 skilled jobs, the service said Wednesday. The lease would support the construction and operation of a new facility focused on producing key ingredients used in explosives and propellants, materials that underpin munitions such as 155mm artillery rounds. Final terms remain subject to lease negotiations. Brent Ingraham,