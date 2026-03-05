Josh Salmanson. The Leidos VP discussed how organizations can strengthen cyber resilience in contested environments.
Josh Salmanson, vice president and defensive cyber practice lead at Leidos, discussed how organizations can strengthen cyber resilience in contested and high-threat environments.
Photo: Leidos
/

Leidos VP Josh Salmanson on Strengthening Cyber Resilience in Contested Environments

5 mins read

Josh Salmanson, vice president and defensive cyber practice lead at Leidos, discussed how organizations can strengthen cyber resilience in contested and high-threat environments as federal missions increasingly depend on secure digital infrastructure.

Leidos VP Josh Salmanson on Strengthening Cyber Resilience in Contested Environments

As agencies navigate increasingly complex cyberthreats and contested digital environments, conversations about resilience and mission readiness are gaining urgency across government and industry. The 2026 Cyber Summit offers leaders an opportunity to exchange ideas with peers shaping federal cybersecurity strategies. Sign up now to join the event on May 21.

How Should Cyber Systems Be Designed for Contested Environments?

In a recent GovCon Conversation video interview with Executive Mosaic Senior Content Manager Charles Lyons-Burt, Salmanson said cyber resilience begins early in the system design process.

“Well it definitely starts in early in our design process as we’re looking at problems and coming up with creative ways to solve them,” he said.

In military terms, he explained, teams should start “as far left at boom as possible,” designing systems differently when they are expected to operate in denied or contested environments rather than commercial cloud settings.

He added that organizations often adapt existing capabilities for emerging mission needs.

“How do we take what’s working today and maybe put it into a slightly different form factor to be able to help an ally do a better job of defending themselves?” Salmanson said.

Why Is Asset Visibility Critical to Cyber Defense?

Salmanson emphasized that understanding enterprise assets and configurations remains foundational to defense.

“If you know what you have and how it’s configured and what’s happening and what’s normal on your networks and you know what’s coming that’s the threat intel piece then it’s pretty easy to defend,” he said.

He noted that some organizations struggle with incomplete visibility into their infrastructure.

“There’s a lot of organizations that have assets and they didn’t know they were theirs,” Salmanson said, adding that defending unknown assets can be particularly difficult.

How Can Automation & Threat Intelligence Support Resilience?

Salmanson said automation, cyber deception and collaborative threat intelligence play important roles in defending modern systems.

Leidos incorporates automation where possible, particularly in cloud-native environments, and uses cyber deception techniques to slow adversaries and impose costs on malicious actors.

“We fully leverage all these advanced collaborative threat intelligence tools that we can tailor for every customer’s environment,” he said.

How Does Spectrum Awareness Improve Cyber Defense?

Operating in contested environments often requires visibility into wireless and radio frequency domains.

“When you go to high threat environments, you’re often times on wireless and the hardest thing for most people to comprehend is you can’t see radio frequency spectrum,” Salmanson said.

He explained that without tools to visualize that spectrum, defenders may not know whether adversaries are already operating in their environment.

“So unless you have tools that allow you to see those spectrums, you don’t always know if you actually have adversaries in your space already or not,” Salmanson said.

He added that visualizing the environment helps organizations better understand contested spaces and defend their assets.

“So we bring the capability to visualize the environment to the table. All of that’s very helpful in helping us defend and also to look at this contested space a little differently. Not everybody looks at the spectrum as it applies to defending their other assets and we do,” he said.

How Is Leidos Breaking Down Cyber Silos Across Enterprise Operations?

Salmanson said Leidos is integrating cyber capabilities across practice areas to support digital modernization and transformation efforts.

“We established the DigMod practices … to be able to bring a secure and unified front to all of the digital modernization and transformation efforts,” he said.

He added that the company integrates cyber data with operational telemetry from other practice areas, noting that siloed operations can limit visibility across the enterprise.

Related Articles

Image of 2026 Wash100 popular vote leaderboard
2026 Wash100 Popular Vote Week 4: GovCon & Defense Leaders Battle for Positions in Tight Race

The Wash100 Popular Vote continues to energize the GovCon community, as leaders from government, military and industry compete for the top spot. With thousands of votes already cast, this year’s rankings showcase a dynamic mix of defense officials, cabinet leaders and private-sector executives whose influence is shaping the future of the federal landscape. Make your voice heard—cast your vote today to help decide who rises on this year’s leaderboard! Who Is Leading the 2026 Wash100 Popular Vote? The Wash100 Popular Vote is currently led by Hung Cao, who has surged far ahead of the field with 2,184 votes. The under secretary of

Jared Isaacman. The NASA administrator commented on NASA Force launched with OPM as part of the U.S. Tech Force initiative.
NASA, OPM to Support US Space Program With NASA Force

NASA and the Office of Personnel Management have launched NASA Force, a talent track within the U.S. Tech Force initiative aimed at recruiting top engineers and technologists to support the U.S. space program. As initiatives like NASA Force highlight the growing focus on strengthening America’s space workforce and innovation ecosystem, leaders across government and industry continue to gather to discuss the future of the air and space domain. Save your seat now for the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 and join the conversation at this premier event. What Is NASA Force? The space agency said Wednesday NASA

U.S. Navy logo. The U.S. Navy has issued an RFI for a consortium management firm
Navy Seeking Industry Partner to Manage SLAM2ER Technology Consortium

The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City Division is seeking a consortium management firm to help accelerate research, development and prototyping for naval warfare technologies. According to the request for information posted on SAM.gov published Feb. 27, the Navy intends to competitively establish an other transaction authority with a single firm that will recruit members of the planned consortium, which will be known as the Seabed-Subsea, Littoral, Asymmetric-Autonomous, Mining and Mine Hunting, Expeditionary, Robotic, or SLAM2ER consortium. Responsibilities of the consortium manager will include organizing industry engagement activities, managing proposal submissions and evaluations, issuing project-level awards and overseeing financial management