Lori Wade, a longtime intelligence community leader, has joined the CIA as chief learning officer. She confirmed her new role in a LinkedIn post Tuesday, noting that she was appointed in December.

What Are the Responsibilities of the CIA’s Chief Learning Officer?

Wade will oversee the agency’s learning enterprise.

“As the CLO, I’ll oversee directorate tradecraft schools and all Agency learning platforms to continuously develop the CIA workforce and enhance skills at every career phase,” she wrote on the networking site. “The Agency’s Learning Enterprise prioritizes designing and delivering continuous learning strategically aligned to the Agency’s vision and mission.”

Who Is Lori Wade?

The appointment marks Wade’s return at the CIA following over three years of service as chief data officer for the IC and assistant director of the National Intelligence for Data and Partnership Interoperability at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. While at ODNI, she worked on the IC Data Strategy 2023–2025, which outlined focus areas to make data interoperable and discoverable across the IC.

Before joining ODNI, she spent 13 years at the CIA, holding various senior positions, including deputy chief data officer and deputy director of the data office.

Earlier in her career, Wade worked as a federal associate at Booz Allen Hamilton for a decade, supporting FBI, Department of Homeland Security and National Reconnaissance Office missions.

Wade holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Western Carolina University and master’s of organizational learning and knowledge management from George Mason University.