The U.S. Marine Corps has announced the deployment of the Department of War's first on-premises private 5G network at the Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany in Georgia.
Marine Corps Rolls Out DOW’s On-Prem Private 5G Network at MCLB Albany

The U.S. Marine Corps has rolled out a 5G Private Infrastructure Network, or 5G PIN, at the Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany in Georgia to support Marine Corps Logistics Command operations, DVIDS reported Monday.

The service recently granted the network an authority to operate, marking the first fully on-premises private 5G deployment of its kind within the Department of War, to ensure that MARCORLOGCOM can securely interoperate with the Marine Corps enterprise environment.

Federated Wireless, in collaboration with JMA Wireless and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, designed and implemented the network under a $16.2 million prototype contract awarded through the National Spectrum Consortium. The effort has since transitioned into a 42-month sustainment contract valued at more than $6 million.

How Will the 5G PIN Support Marine Corps Logistics?

The 5G PIN is designed to deliver low-latency, highly reliable wireless connectivity for industrial environments. At MARCORLOGCOM, the network enables integration of sensors, robotics, automated storage and retrieval systems, autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence-enabled applications.

During a recent demonstration, officials reported 98 percent accuracy in inventory reordering, a 65 percent increase in goods velocity and a 55 percent reduction in labor costs. The network is expected to enhance inventory visibility, predictive maintenance and data-driven decision-making.

“This 5G network gives our logistics teams an unprecedented level of accuracy, efficiency and flexibility in real-time data access, which translates into faster and more effective support for our Marine Corps units,” said Dan Elzie, deputy commander for the Marine Force Storage Command.

Andrew Adams, chief operating officer at JMA Wireless, said the deployment aligns with the Department of War’s Private 5G Strategy, specifically Line of Effort 2 on delivering private 5G networks that meet mission needs.

What Is DOW’s Private 5G Deployment Strategy?

DOW’s Private 5G Deployment Strategy, issued in 2024, is intended to guide the rollout of secure commercial or private 5G networks across military installations. The strategy directs components to accelerate the acquisition and secure deployment of 5G infrastructure and encourages the expansion of open radio access network ecosystems to strengthen interoperability and flexibility.

