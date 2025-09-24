The Marine Corps has formally established Project Dynamis following a memorandum signed by Assistant Commandant Gen. Christopher Mahoney. The initiative aims to accelerate modernization of the Marine Corps’ contributions to Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control in coordination with the Department of the Navy’s Project Overmatch.

Project Dynamis is intended to drive end-to-end, joint interoperable capabilities that align with the Marine Corps’ Force Design modernization concept. The effort focuses on enabling Marines to operate as the forward element of the Joint Force by “sensing, making sense, and communicating weapons quality data at the speed and scale of relevance,” the military service branch said. Col. Arlon Smith has been named director of Project Dynamis.

“As Marines, our ability to aggregate, orchestrate, analyze, and share fused data at machine speeds is a warfighting imperative,” said Smith. “It is central to our value proposition. Project Dynamis is our bid for success to realize that vision.”

Project Dynamis Governance and Leadership

The memorandum creates a three-star council led by the deputy commandant for combat development and integration and the deputy commandant for information. Within 30 days, the council must present an initial plan and charter defining governance, organization, authorities and responsibilities. It is also required to coordinate with the assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition to designate a Marine Corps deputy direct report program manager within Project Overmatch.

“To outpace the threat, we realized we needed a dedicated cross-functional team laser focused on prioritizing and accelerating the deployment of advanced technologies to enable AI-powered decision advantage at the tactical edge,” said Lt. Gen. Jerry Carter, deputy commandant for information. “That’s what Project Dynamis does in partnership with the Navy’s Project Overmatch.”

Although not yet formally established, Project Dynamis had already contributed to enterprise modernization efforts by helping orchestrate the Marine Corps’ recent enterprise-level contract with Maven Smart System. The initiative also backed September deployments of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force Command and Control Prototype to the 12th Marine Littoral Regiment in Okinawa, Japan, and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit at Camp Pendleton.