Nick Andersen, an official at CISA. Andersen highlighted the value of cybersecurity practices on Microsoft Exchange servers
Nick Andersen, executive assistant director for cybersecurity at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
Nick Andersen/CISA
///

CISA, NSA Issue Guidance to Strengthen Microsoft Exchange Server Security

3 mins read

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Security Agency, along with global cybersecurity partners, have issued new guidance outlining best practices to secure Microsoft Exchange servers against cyberattacks

The release is part of an ongoing collaboration between U.S. and allied cybersecurity agencies to counter evolving threats to critical infrastructure and national security, CISA said Thursday.

CISA, NSA Issue Guidance to Strengthen Microsoft Exchange Server Security

Cyber defense driven by artificial intelligence will be among the topics for discussion at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12. Book your seat now for this Nov. 12 conference, with top representatives from industry and government agencies set to exchange views on building a resilient homeland security enterprise.

The 15-page document, titled Microsoft Exchange Server Security Best Practices, expands on CISA’s earlier Emergency Directive 25-02 and provides technical recommendations for organizations using on-premises Exchange or hybrid environments.

What Are the Roadmap’s Suggested Cybersecurity Steps?

The guidance urges organizations to enforce a prevention posture, emphasizing principles such as least privilege, deny-by-default and timely patching. It calls for maintaining regular security updates and enabling Microsoft’s Emergency Mitigation Service to reduce system vulnerabilities.

It also recommends applying security baselines across Exchange servers, operating systems and mail clients to maintain consistent configurations and quickly identify deviations. Agencies, such as the Defense Information Systems Agency, the Center for Internet Security and Microsoft, have published baseline templates that network administrators can follow.

The document further suggests enabling built-in protections, including Microsoft Defender Antivirus, Antimalware Scan Interface, Attack Surface Reduction, AppLocker and Exchange’s own anti-spam and anti-malware tools.

Additional Guardrails Through Zero Trust Principles

Additional measures—such as restricting administrative access, implementing multifactor authentication, enforcing transport security and adopting zero-trust principles—can further strengthen defenses, according to the guidance. CISA and NSA also warned that some Exchange Server versions have reached end-of-life and urged organizations to take proactive steps to mitigate associated risks.

“With the threat to Exchange servers remaining persistent, enforcing a prevention posture and adhering to these best practices is crucial for safeguarding our critical communication systems,” said Nick Andersen, executive assistant director for CISA’s cybersecurity division. “This guidance empowers organizations to proactively mitigate threats, protect enterprise assets and ensure the resilience of their operations,” the agency official stressed. 

Related Articles

Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach. The former commander of Air Combat Command was confirmed as the Air Force’s chief of staff.
Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach Confirmed as Air Force Chief of Staff

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach as the 24th chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force, Breaking Defense reported. Wilsbach will succeed Gen. David Allvin, who announced plans to retire in August. Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink welcomed Wilsbach’s confirmation on X, saying, “With his vast experience in the Pacific and as a commander at all levels, he is the right leader for the [U.S. Air Force].” President Donald Trump nominated Wilsbach for the role in September. His nomination was announced despite his prior plans to retire after nearly 40 years of active duty service.

The Pentagon. President Trump ordered the Department of Defense to resume nuclear weapons testing.
Trump Orders Pentagon to Restart Nuclear Weapons Testing

President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Defense to “immediately” begin testing of nuclear weapons, a move the U.S. has not taken since 1992, Reuters reported Thursday. Announcing the decision from South Korea, Trump cited growing global nuclear programs and emphasized that the U.S. has the largest nuclear arsenal, calling Russia second and China a distant third. “Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately,” the president said in his post on Truth Social. Which Companies Are Likely to

Homeland Security Department seal. DHS began accepting applications for its Counter-UAS Grant Program.
DHS Opens Applications for Counter-Drone Grant Program

State, local, tribal and territorial governments can now apply for federal funding to acquire counter-drone technologies under the Department of Homeland Security’s Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems Grant Program. Federal and local coordination against emerging aerial threats will take center stage at the 2025 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12. Leaders from DHS, CISA and law enforcement agencies will examine how new technologies, funding programs and public-private collaboration are strengthening national resilience. Register now to join homeland security experts shaping the future of counter-drone innovation and public safety strategy. How Can Agencies Apply? Applications must be submitted through the FEMA Grants Outcomes