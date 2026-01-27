Researchers from NASA and GE Aerospace have conducted a power extraction test of a hybrid aircraft engine being developed under the space agency’s Hybrid Thermally Efficient Core, or HyTEC, program.

During the test, the team fired up a modified Passport engine at a level that can power an airliner at GE Aerospace’s Peebles Test Operation site in Cincinnati, Ohio, NASA said Monday.

What Happened During NASA’s Hybrid Engine Demonstration?

The test was the first time that the NASA-GE Aerospace team demonstrated an integrated system. Previous tests assessed the performance of engine components, including electric motors and power system controls.

“They had to integrate equipment they’ve never needed for previous tests like this,” shared Laura Evans, acting HyTEC project manager at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

GE Aerospace’s Passport is equipped with an electric motor and generators in a gas turbine engine. It is capable of extracting energy during different phases of operation.

The company said the engine exceeded NASA’s technical performance benchmarks. The space agency added that the researchers now have real data to determine how to integrate the technology into aircraft.

“Our latest milestone successfully demonstrated a narrowbody hybrid electric engine architecture that doesn’t require energy storage to operate,” Arjan Hegeman, vice president of future of flight for GE Aerospace, shared. “It’s a critical step to making hybrid electric flight a reality for commercial aviation with technologies that meet customer needs for greater efficiency, durability, and range.”

What Is HyTEC’s Goal?

NASA’s HyTEC program aims to develop a hybrid engine that burns 10 percent less fuel compared to 2020 best-in-class turbofan engines and meet the aviation industry’s sustainability goals.

GE Aerospace is working on the program under a cost-sharing contract.