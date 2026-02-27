NASA has appointed Joel Montalbano as acting associate administrator for the Space Operations Mission Directorate and Dana Hutcherson as acting Commercial Crew Program manager.

The agency said Thursday the leadership changes follow the previously announced retirement of Kenneth Bowersox as SOMD associate administrator. Both Montalbano and Hutcherson had been serving as deputies in their respective roles.

“Strong leadership is essential to advancing NASA’s mission, and Joel Montalbano and Dana Hutcherson are exceptionally well-qualified to serve in these acting roles,” said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman. He added that their experience will support U.S. objectives in low Earth orbit and future deep space efforts.

SOMD oversees a broad portfolio that includes CCP, the Commercial LEO Development Program, the International Space Station Program and the Human Research Program.

Who Is Joel Montalbano?

Joel Montalbano previously served as ISS program manager at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, where he led the overall management, integration and operation of the orbiting laboratory. The ISS program represents a multibillion-dollar, multinational effort involving 15 partner nations.

Earlier in his career, Montalbano served as deputy ISS program manager, director of NASA’s Human Space Flight Program in Russia and a NASA flight director. He began his aerospace career at Rockwell in 1988 and was inducted into the Senior Executive Service in 2008.

Montalbano is a recipient of the NASA Distinguished Service Medal, the Presidential Rank of Meritorious Executive, the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal and multiple NASA Exceptional Service Medals. He also received the Astronaut’s Silver Snoopy award.

Montalbano holds a bachelor’s degree in aerospace, aeronautical and astronautical engineering from Iowa State University.

In his new role, he focuses on advancing a commercial LEO economy as NASA prepares for the eventual retirement of the ISS while maintaining U.S. leadership in space operations.

Who Is Dana Hutcherson?

Dana Hutcherson previously served as deputy program manager for systems engineering and integration within CCP, managing certification efforts for Boeing and SpaceX crew transportation systems. She also led the program’s Launch Vehicle Systems Office and earlier served as a NASA flow director in the Launch Vehicle Processing Directorate.

Before joining NASA, Hutcherson worked at United Space Alliance as an airframe engineer and later served in an engineering leadership role.

Her recognitions include the Meritorious Presidential Rank Award, NASA’s Space Flight Awareness Leadership Award and the Outstanding Leadership Medal.

Hutcherson earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Central Florida.

In her new role as acting program manager, she will oversee efforts with industry partners to ensure safe, reliable and cost-effective crew transportation to LEO destinations, including the ISS.