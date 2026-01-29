Deep space missions. NASA is developing a nuclear propulsion technology for future deep space missions
NASA is building a space nuclear propulsion technology that could reduce travel time and enable missions farther away from the sun.
Photo: Small / Adobe Stock
/

NASA Conducts Cold Flow Testing of Nuclear Propulsion for Future Space Missions

2 mins read

NASA has completed its cold-flow test campaign of a nuclear propulsion technology that could power future missions to the moon and Mars.

The space agency said Tuesday that it conducted over 100 tests on the flight-like engineering development unit built by BWX Technologies.

What Did NASA Discover From Its Space Nuclear Propulsion Test?

The cold flow test, carried out at the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, over several months in 2025, simulated operational fluid-dynamic responses of the engineering development unit.

The researchers also validated that the reactor design is not prone to destructive shaking or oscillations typically caused by moving fluids.

“This test series generated some of the most detailed flow responses for a flight-like space reactor design in more than 50 years and is a key stepping stone toward developing a flight-capable system,” shared Jason Turpin, manager of the Space Nuclear Propulsion Office at NASA Marshall. “Each milestone brings us closer to expanding what’s possible for the future of human spaceflight, exploration and science.”

Why Is NASA Developing Space Nuclear Propulsion?

Nuclear propulsion systems eliminate the need for solar power, allowing spacecraft to travel farther away from the sun, according to NASA. Moreover, the propulsion technology can also reduce travel times and increase a spacecraft’s science payload capacity.

“By shortening travel times and expanding mission capabilities, this technology will lay the foundation to explore farther into our solar system than ever before,” commented Greg Stover, acting associate administrator of the Space Technology Mission Directorate at NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C.

