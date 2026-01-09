White House. The White House published a fact sheet on a new DOJ anti-fraud division
The White House said the Department of Justice's new national fraud enforcement division will investigate and disrupt fraud schemes.
Logo: The White House / Wikimedia

Trump Creates New DOJ Division to Investigate Federal Program Fraud

2 mins read

President Donald Trump has announced a new division within the Department of Justice to address fraud targeting federal government programs, nonprofit organizations, businesses and private citizens.

An assistant attorney general will lead the national fraud enforcement division’s investigation and work with other federal agencies to disrupt fraud schemes, the White House said in a fact sheet published Thursday.

What Are the Responsibilities of the New Anti-Fraud Division’s Assistant Attorney General?

According to the fact sheet, the assistant attorney general will also provide assistance and guidance to the attorney general, deputy attorney general and the U.S. attorneys’ offices on high-impact investigations, policy development and issues related to fraud.

What Are the Actions the Government Is Taking in Minnesota?

The White House fact sheet also specifically addressed what it described as a “fraud epidemic” in Minnesota, saying that the DOJ is investigating fraudulent activity targeting Feeding Our Future, Housing Stabilization Services, Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention, and other programs.

The DOJ has charged over 98 defendants, 64 of whom were convicted, and issued over 1,750 subpoenas, the document revealed.

In addition, multiple federal agencies have paused payments and implemented stricter verification for federal benefits programs.

What Did GAO Find in Its Review of Federal Programs?

The Government Accountability Office recently reported that many federal award programs, including CHIPS for America, the Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Center Program, and the Department of Energy’s Hydrogen Hubs, lack complete fraud-prevention safeguards.

GAO recommended implementing fraud risk management practices, conducting fraud risk assessments and recovery audits, and establishing anti-fraud strategies and procedures.

The General Services Administration has secured discounts of up to 72.25 percent for Cohesity’s artificial intelligence-powered data protection and replication software and other tools for federal agencies under its OneGov initiative. The agency said Thursday that the discount is exclusively available through its Multiple Award Schedule through September 2027. Government systems are being targeted by global adversaries. Learn about ongoing and future initiatives to protect American data amid intensifying international conflict at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21. Click here to secure your spot. According to Josh Gruenbaum, commissioner of GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service and a