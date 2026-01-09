President Donald Trump has announced a new division within the Department of Justice to address fraud targeting federal government programs, nonprofit organizations, businesses and private citizens.

An assistant attorney general will lead the national fraud enforcement division’s investigation and work with other federal agencies to disrupt fraud schemes, the White House said in a fact sheet published Thursday.

What Are the Responsibilities of the New Anti-Fraud Division’s Assistant Attorney General?

According to the fact sheet, the assistant attorney general will also provide assistance and guidance to the attorney general, deputy attorney general and the U.S. attorneys’ offices on high-impact investigations, policy development and issues related to fraud.

What Are the Actions the Government Is Taking in Minnesota?

The White House fact sheet also specifically addressed what it described as a “fraud epidemic” in Minnesota, saying that the DOJ is investigating fraudulent activity targeting Feeding Our Future, Housing Stabilization Services, Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention, and other programs.

The DOJ has charged over 98 defendants, 64 of whom were convicted, and issued over 1,750 subpoenas, the document revealed.

In addition, multiple federal agencies have paused payments and implemented stricter verification for federal benefits programs.

What Did GAO Find in Its Review of Federal Programs?

The Government Accountability Office recently reported that many federal award programs, including CHIPS for America, the Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Center Program, and the Department of Energy’s Hydrogen Hubs, lack complete fraud-prevention safeguards.

GAO recommended implementing fraud risk management practices, conducting fraud risk assessments and recovery audits, and establishing anti-fraud strategies and procedures.