U.S. Navy logo. The Navy is advancing efforts to integrate 5G across platforms and installations.
The U.S. Navy is expanding efforts to integrate 5G technologies across platforms and installations to improve connectivity and communications capabilities across the fleet.
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Navy Expands 5G Integration Across Platforms, Bases

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The U.S. Navy is expanding efforts to integrate 5G technologies across platforms, such as small unmanned aerial systems and aircraft carriers, and installations to improve connectivity and communications capabilities across the fleet, Federal News Network reported Friday.

Navy Expands 5G Integration Across Platforms, Bases

The Navy’s push to expand 5G connectivity across platforms and installations reflects broader modernization priorities shaping the future of maritime operations. Join experts as they explore emerging naval technology initiatives and priorities at the 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27. Register now to take part in discussions.

Jason Fox, director of the 5G integrated product team, or 5G IPT, within the Department of the Navy Office of the Chief Information Officer, said the service has leveraged government, academic and commercial investment in 5G.

“What we’re doing within the IPT to grab a hold of that is we are building and prototyping with 5G technologies, and we’re working with commercial industry to acquire the products that they’re building and the services that they’re offering,” Fox told FNN. 

How Will the Navy Advance Ship-to-Shore & Ship-to-Ship Connectivity Using 5G?

Fox said the service has been “very successful” in testing ship-to-shore connectivity using 5G technologies and protocols. He noted that the Navy sees promise in a capability known as sidelink, a device-to-device communication technology included in the original 5G standards that enables direct connections without relying on network infrastructure.

Because sidelink has not yet been widely deployed commercially, the Navy is also exploring alternatives such as NATO-tested technologies and integrated access and backhaul systems that could support mesh networks between ships.

“Frankly, we’re still kind of working through that, what the alternatives are with using 5G for ship-to-ship,” Fox said.

How Is the Navy Expanding 5G Coverage at Installations?

The Navy is working to expand 5G network coverage across Navy and Marine Corps installations, including through private and hybrid networks to support bases in rural or remote areas. Fox said expanded coverage, such as at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California, is helping support communications during large-scale training exercises.

How Do Other Navy 5G Efforts Support Fleet Connectivity?

The Navy is also advancing initiatives to strengthen secure 5G networks and improve connectivity for sailors. One effort known as Operation Shoehorn is testing a defensible tactical 5G network designed to support fleet operations and cyber defense capabilities.

Engineers at the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic have developed a 5G technology designed to improve sailors’ quality of service.

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