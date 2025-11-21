University of Washington’s Applied Physics Laboratory logo. APL-UW secures a Navy R&D contract modification.
The University of Washington’s Applied Physics Laboratory secures a $474.3 million Navy contract modification to continue research and engineering support across key maritime science areas.
Navy Awards University of Washington APL $474M Maritime Science R&D Modification

The U.S. Navy has exercised a $474.3 million contract option with the University of Washington’s Applied Physics Laboratory to continue providing research, development, engineering, and test and evaluation support across several core maritime science and technology areas through October 2030.

The Navy’s decision to extend major research work with APL highlights how rapidly advancing maritime science is reshaping U.S. defense priorities. At the 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29, senior leaders, researchers and technologists will break down what these investments mean for undersea systems, sensing, modeling and the next wave of mission-driven innovation. Secure your spot to hear how cutting-edge research is being translated into real operational advantage.

What Work Does the APL Contract Option Cover?

Structured as a cost-plus-fixed-fee modification, the award extends the Navy’s existing contract with APL and specifically funds work in disciplines central to the laboratory’s core competency areas, such as experimental oceanography, acoustic propagation, underwater instrumentation, marine corrosion, acoustic and related systems, signal processing and simulation capabilities, the Department of Defense said Thursday. The work, which will be performed in Seattle, Washington, will support various programs of the DOD and other government agencies.

Funding will be applied at the task-order level and may come from multiple program offices and DOD components, depending on the nature of the individual research requirements.

The award was issued under 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(3), which allows for noncompetitive awards when industrial mobilization, unique engineering or research capabilities, or expert services are required.

