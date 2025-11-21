The U.S. Navy has exercised a $474.3 million contract option with the University of Washington’s Applied Physics Laboratory to continue providing research, development, engineering, and test and evaluation support across several core maritime science and technology areas through October 2030.

What Work Does the APL Contract Option Cover?

Structured as a cost-plus-fixed-fee modification, the award extends the Navy’s existing contract with APL and specifically funds work in disciplines central to the laboratory’s core competency areas, such as experimental oceanography, acoustic propagation, underwater instrumentation, marine corrosion, acoustic and related systems, signal processing and simulation capabilities, the Department of Defense said Thursday. The work, which will be performed in Seattle, Washington, will support various programs of the DOD and other government agencies.

Funding will be applied at the task-order level and may come from multiple program offices and DOD components, depending on the nature of the individual research requirements.

The award was issued under 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(3), which allows for noncompetitive awards when industrial mobilization, unique engineering or research capabilities, or expert services are required.