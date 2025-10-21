The Department of the Navy’s Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific has issued a contract solicitation for services on network integration engineering facility and command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, or C4ISR, systems. The solicitation is programmed as a $47 million procurement, according to a SAM.gov post Thursday.

What Are the Required Contract Services?

The services solicited cover pre-installation test and checkout, including program management, basic research, end-to-end system design and prototype development, as well as systems engineering, integration and environmental qualification testing. The contract also calls for production, software loading, government acceptance testing, deployment and lifecycle support of C4ISR systems.

NIWC Pacific will entertain inquiries about the required services until Oct. 28, with Nov. 17 as the deadline for submitting proposals.

In June, the Navy unit earlier issued a solicitation for proposals and white papers for research focused on the advancement of C4ISR, capabilities and command suites.