Navy Completes ERP System Migration

The Department of the Navy has completed its migration to the Navy Enterprise Resource Planning system, marking a reportedly major milestone in modernizing the service’s financial and business operations.

DON said Friday Navy ERP now supports nearly 100,000 users and helps the service manage billions of dollars in resources.

The final phase of the migration included U.S. Fleet Forces Command, U.S. Pacific Fleet and the commander of the Navy Reserve Forces Command. With the transition complete, the Navy has unified finance, logistics, supply chain and other core business functions under one enterprise system.

According to the department, the migration could help the service improve fleet readiness and strengthen its strategic advantage.

What Did Senior Leadership Comment About the Navy ERP Migration?

Alaleh Jenkins, currently performing the duties of assistant secretary of the Navy, financial management and comptroller, highlighted the importance of the achievement and the collaboration behind it.

“Having an agile systems environment and a unified resource planning system allows the Navy to act quickly on investments, make the best use of taxpayers’ dollars, deliver unmatched capabilities to our warfighters, and make decisions necessary to equip and sustain the fleet,” Jenkins said.

What Is Navy ERP?

Navy ERP is the Navy’s cornerstone financial and business management system. It integrates finance, supply chain and logistics functions into a single enterprise platform, consolidating legacy systems and automating processes. The system is designed to allow personnel to focus on higher-value work while providing leaders with real-time information to accelerate decision-making.

The system comprises nine end-to-end business scenarios, including acquire to dispose; plan to perform; plan to pay; budget to authorize; repair to replenish; plan to maintain; and personnel check in to check out.

