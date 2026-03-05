The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City Division is seeking a consortium management firm to help accelerate research, development and prototyping for naval warfare technologies.

According to the request for information posted on SAM.gov published Feb. 27, the Navy intends to competitively establish an other transaction authority with a single firm that will recruit members of the planned consortium, which will be known as the Seabed-Subsea, Littoral, Asymmetric-Autonomous, Mining and Mine Hunting, Expeditionary, Robotic, or SLAM2ER consortium.

Responsibilities of the consortium manager will include organizing industry engagement activities, managing proposal submissions and evaluations, issuing project-level awards and overseeing financial management of consortium activities. The manager will also facilitate collaboration among participants through workshops, technical meetings and information-sharing platforms.

Responses are due March 13.

What Is the SLAM2ER Technology Consortium?

The planned consortium will serve as a collaborative platform connecting government, industry, academia and research institutions.

Through the OTA framework, the consortium will provide a flexible mechanism to solicit, evaluate and fund prototype projects addressing complex naval warfare challenges. Technology areas of interest span advanced communications, robotics and autonomous systems, cybersecurity, materials and manufacturing, modeling and simulation, mine warfare, oceanography and hydrography, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and force protection.

The Navy has previously used a similar consortium model to accelerate research and development of critical technologies. The Expeditionary Missions Consortium-Crane, managed by Advanced Technology International, focuses on the development of expeditionary warfare technologies.

What Is the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division?

NSWC PCD serves as the Navy’s technical center of excellence for littoral warfare and coastal defense technologies.

The division conducts research, development, testing and evaluation and provides in-service support for systems used in mine warfare, naval special warfare, diving and life support, amphibious and expeditionary maneuver operations, and other missions conducted in coastal environments.