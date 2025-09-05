Navy Secretary John Phelan. Phelan issued a memo on reforms to the Navy's robotic and autonomous systems efforts.
Navy Secretary John Phelan issued a memorandum on changes to the Navy's robotic and autonomous systems leadership and pausing all related contracting activities.
John Phelan/U.S. Navy
SECNAV Phelan Orders Reorganization of Navy’s Robotic, Autonomous Systems Leadership

Navy Secretary John Phelan has announced three new positions and offices to lead the development of robotic and autonomous systems, or RAS, as part of the service’s bid to create a hybrid fleet.

In a memorandum that Breaking Defense obtained, the military leader established the deputy assistant secretary, program executive office and portfolio acquisition executive to lead all efforts related to RAS.

The new secretary and offices are expected to reach initial operating capacity in the coming months.

In addition to the new titles, Phelan has also paused all contracting activities related to RAS and tasked the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition to conduct a 30-day sprint for the analysis and creation of an implementation plan.

Phelan’s memorandum comes weeks after Pete Hegseth, secretary of defense and a 2025 Wash100 Award winner, issued his own memo ordering the Pentagon to equip warfighters with U.S.-made, low-cost drones.

AUVSI Supports Navy’s RAS Shakeup

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International, or AUVSI, issued a statement applauding Phelan’s reforms.

“To stay the world’s dominant naval force, the U.S. Navy must build a hybrid fleet that pairs crewed ships with uncrewed systems,” commented Michael Robbins, president and CEO of the industry lobbying group. “Uncrewed surface and subsurface vehicles extend our reach, deliver asymmetric advantages, and keep sailors out of harm’s way—because robots don’t bleed. These systems are critical for power projection, logistics, and deterrence in contested waters. The dedicated RAS team creates the required structure and urgency needed to restore Congressional confidence and finally turn innovation into deployable capability.”

A hybrid fleet consists of crewed and uncrewed systems working together.

